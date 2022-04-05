A Humorously Profane "Revenge Card" Is Anonymously Appearing in Mailboxes Across the U.S.

Explicit Contents Began Mailing a Greeting Card Intended for "Anonymous Psychological Warfare" Last Week

AUSTIN, Texas, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The new greeting card brand Explicit Contents released a humorously profane anonymous greeting card that's intended to be sent as an act of "psychological warfare," according to their website.

Explicit Contents just launched their catalog of profanity-rich and dark-humor-themed greeting cards last week via ExplicitContents.co. Their "wildly inappropriate cards for mildly inappropriate people" aim to provide customers with more genuine connections than typical greeting cards.

Explicit Contents "F**K YOU" Anonymous Greeting Card (Front, Censored) Explicit Contents "F**K YOU" Anonymous Greeting Card (Back)

Customers can buy blank cards to send on their own, or pay for the anonymous sending service that includes a hand-written message and delivery directly to their intended recipient.

Apart from their controversial anonymous greeting card, the company's launch catalog includes:

Limited quantities of these cards are available via the manufacturer's website for $5.00 - $10.00 each. For more information, visit ExplicitContents.co.

About Explicit Contents: Explicit Contents makes non-traditional greeting cards that attempt to more accurately capture the colorful humor at the core of many adult relationships.

Each card features unique artwork from independent artists which are printed, hand-stamped, and hand-packed in the USA.

Contact:

Quintan Pribyl

ExplicitContents.co

(214) 699-7250

[email protected]

