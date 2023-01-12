A Hungry and Playful Dog Shares the Historical Origins of The English Afternoon Tea in a New Picture Book.

This delightful story about the Duchess of Bedford is the recipient of a Gold Mom's Choice Award.

WOBURN SANDS, United Kingdom, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Maria Bucci is the recent winner of the Gold Mom's Choice Award for her scrumptious picture book, Hound on a Scrounge, about an affable dog named Buddy who loves to scrounge under the table for delicious crumbs. Her story chronicles the quintessentially British tradition of "afternoon tea," as told by Buddy himself. Families and educators of young children will delight in this fun read-aloud story that shares an interesting tidbit of history.

Hound on a Scrounge by Author Maria Bucci Buddy's Scrummylicious Scones

Bucci is no stranger to the history of the afternoon tea. The Duchess of Bedford, who began the tradition in the 1800s, lived at Woburn Abbey, a stately home near the author's residence in nearby Woburn Sands. When Bucci discovered the location's link to the origins of afternoon tea, she had a burning passion to write it as a children's book… starring her very own Buddy.

In her story, Buddy invites the reader to his world under the dining table, to take part in scrounging for food, of course. The hybrid pup also shares that he is descended from Lord Budster, owned by the Duchess herself. As history tells it, the Duchess became quite hungry whilst visiting Belvoir Castle, but it wasn't yet time for dinner. So, she asked to be made up a plate of delicious sandwiches, cake, and a pot of tea to tide her over. She then elaborated and carried on the tradition at Woburn Abbey. She went on to invite many guests to her teas, who thought it was a great idea. Soon, afternoon tea was enjoyed by many around the entire world, not just England!

Vibrant and amusing illustrations combined with a clever and jocular text make this a story that can be enjoyed by children of all ages. Bucci's enlightening picture book is the first in a series of titles about the various origins of food. Hound on a Scrounge is available via her website or at Amazon.

