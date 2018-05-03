A Hurdle is Quickly Approaching for the RF Market

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the last few decades, RF has evolved in a variety of ways. According to Mobile Experts, the upcoming leap to 5G will require a new level of system level coordination: modems and RF Front Ends will be designed in tandem. Mobile Experts' latest Expert INSIGHT offers robust strategic analysis for these upcoming changes in the RF market, including analysis of how a form of "Artificial Intelligence" applied to smartphone RF front ends will improve battery life, reduce cost, and eliminate some components from the phone.

"The market has now reached a point where modem suppliers and RF components vendors will merge," commented Chief Analyst Joe Madden. "These two suppliers will have to work together in very intimate product development—a co-design of the modem and the RFFE. Without tight coordination, envelope tracking performance will suffer, and some suppliers will be left behind when it comes to 5G products."

"We've been able to identify how new technologies will improve performance beyond the Envelope Tracking approach in flagship phones today. The battery life improvement will be significant enough to justify a realignment of the industry, with mergers between modem vendors and RF suppliers."

This brief report outlines the strategic impact of new architectures that Mobile Experts has evaluated, explaining how impending improvements are materializing and will fundamentally change the strategic landscape. The strategic impact for companies such as Broadcom, Skyworks, Qorvo, Qualcomm, Intel, Mediatek, and Apple has been clearly outlined with respect to the upcoming technology disruption.

About Mobile Experts Inc.:

Mobile Experts provides insightful market analysis for the mobile infrastructure and mobile handset markets. Our analysts are true Experts, who remain focused on topics where each analyst has 20 years of experience or more. Research topics center on technology introduction for radio frequency (RF) and communications innovation. Recent publications focus on RFFE, Smart Cities, CBRS, Cellular IoT, 5G Broadband, Fixed Wireless, Edge Computing, Macro Base Stations, GkM, Backhaul, LPWA, Big Picture IoT, DAS, CRAN/VRAN, Small Cells, Enterprise Mobile Infrastructure, Backhaul and Fronthaul, 5G, and more.

