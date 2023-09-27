A Japanese Technology Conglomerate chooses Mage Data for their Test Data Management needs

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mage Data™, the leading data security and privacy solutions provider has announced the addition of one of the world's leading technology conglomerates as a new customer.

The Mage Data Security Platform is expected to have a transformative impact on the customer's data handling and management strategies. Key benefits include:

Privacy Regulation Compliance: Mage Data's cutting-edge solutions will help in ensuring compliance with global data protection laws and safeguarding sensitive customer data.

Cost Savings through Outsourcing: By enabling the secure transfer of sensitive data across regions, the organization can realize significant cost savings by allocating resources more strategically across their businesses worldwide.

Empowered Testing and Support Teams: The organization's testing and support teams will have access to realistic and anonymized data sets that replicate real production data, enabling them to conduct rigorous testing and support operations without the risk of exposing sensitive data, enhancing the overall quality and security of their services.

"We are honored to onboard such a prestigious organization as a customer and support their diverse portfolio of businesses in navigating the complex landscape of data security and privacy" said Ashok Krishnarao, VP of Business Development at Mage Data™. "With our world-class data security and privacy solutions, we are confident in our ability to not only help them meet regulatory requirements but also optimize operational efficiency."

"We are excited to continue expanding our growing family of satisfied customers with the addition of this reputable organization" said Anil Bhat, Senior VP of Engineering and Customer Success at Mage Data™. "We look forward to a successful partnership by delivering exceptional service and providing the necessary tools to help meet their requirements, enabling continued focus on innovation and growth while ensuring regulatory compliance."

About Mage™:

Mage™ is the leading solutions provider for data security and data privacy software for global enterprises. Built upon a patented and award-winning solution, the Mage platform enables organizations to stay on top of privacy regulations while ensuring security and privacy of data. Top Swiss Banks, Fortune 10 organizations, Ivy League Universities, and Industry Leaders in the financial and healthcare businesses protect their sensitive data with the Mage™ platform for Data Privacy and Security. Deploying state-of-the-art privacy enhancing technologies for securing data, Mage™ delivers robust data security while ensuring privacy of individuals.

Visit www.magedata.ai to explore the brand's new website and to check out the company's solutions.

