A JBNU-KIMS Collaborative Study on a Cost-Effective Alloy Matches Superalloys for Power Plants and Energy Infrastructure

In this study, scientists develop corrosion-resistant alumina-forming ferritic alloys that could transform energy systems and nuclear reactors

JEONBUK-DO, South Korea, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- There is an increasing demand for novel materials with high-temperature oxidation resistance in harsh environments. Now, a joint research team from Jeonbuk National University and Korea Institute of Materials Science have demonstrated promising alumina-forming ferritic alloys that exhibit high-temperature oxidation resistance even under prolonged steam exposure. They achieve an outstanding balance between steam oxidation resistance, high-temperature strength, and cost- effectiveness, making them lucrative for high-temperature structural applications in extreme environments.

These materials possess high-temperature oxidation resistance even in a steam-containing atmosphere, making them lucrative for several cutting-edge applications.

The emergence of carbon-neutral energy systems such as high-temperature electrolysis, solar thermal power plants, small modular reactors, and hydrogen- and ammonia-based processes has necessitated the development of novel structural materials that exhibit outstanding corrosion resistance and mechanical properties even at high temperatures and under harsh environments. Notably, traditional austenitic stainless steels (ASSs) fail in these conditions. Ni- and Fe-based heat-resistant alloys possess protective chromia (Cr 2 O 3 ) and/or α-alumina (Al 2 O 3 ) oxide scales, they also suffer from various limitations. Therefore, there is an urgent need to design cost-efficient self-protecting alloys with active α-Al 2 O 3 scale formation capability and high-temperature phase stability.

Recently, in an innovative breakthrough, a team of researchers from the Republic of Korea, led by Associate Professor Jae-Gil Jung from the Division of Advanced Materials Engineering at Jeonbuk National University and Principal Researcher Ka Ram Lim from the Extreme Materials Research Institute at Korea Institute of Materials Science (KIMS), and including postdoctoral researchers Dr. Sang-Hwa Lee and Dr. Sang Hun Shim from each institute, developed alumina-forming ferritic (AFF) alloys using the concept of high-entropy alloys.

"Our research presents a novel alloying strategy that simultaneously improves heat resistance and oxidation/corrosion resistance while maintaining economic feasibility. This dual improvement is important because it enables materials to stay stronger and more durable in extreme high-temperature environments," remarks Prof. Jung.

Now, the researchers have investigated the high-temperature steam oxidation behavior of their earlier reported AFF alloy Al 16 Cr 13.3 Fe 55.5 Ni 11.2 Ti 4 (at%) and its new variant containing an extra 2 at% Mo. Their present findings were made available online on October 12, 2025 and have been published in Volume 258 of the journal Corrosion Science on January 1, 2026.

"The body-centered cubic-based AFF alloys can accommodate much higher amounts of Al than face-centered cubic-based AFA alloys, making them more favorable for the formation of a uniform and dense protective scale," explains Dr. Lim.

AFF alloys also demonstrate superior high-temperature specific yield strength comparable to that of Ni-based superalloys. Notably, Mo addition provides mechanical strengthening without compromising oxidation resistance.

These materials can operate under extreme conditions, with potential real-life applications including reusable space launch vehicles, advanced armor materials, molten salt reactors, thermal energy storage systems, high-temperature steam electrolysis, ammonia-cracking reactors, and lithium-ion battery recycling.

By focusing on low-cost alloy systems, which could accelerate their adoption in practical, large-scale applications in the coming 5-to-10 years, these materials will make a real impact in everyday life.

Reference

Title of original paper: High-temperature oxidation resistance of alumina-forming ferritic alloys in a steam-containing atmosphere

Journal: Corrosion Science

DOI: 10.1016/j.corsci.2025.113363

