A Journey in Innovation: Piaggio Fast Forward is Leading the Way With Revolutionary Technology Solutions that Unlock a More Pedestrian Future

The way people are living, working and moving has changed over the last year and those changes are most likely here to stay. We are seeing technical changes in the infrastructure of cities, campuses and communities. Automobile spaces are being transformed for pedestrian use making room for community, outdoor dining, retail and people. As a community, people are beginning to share the world and their personal space (not just industrial spaces) with robots as they become more acceptable. The launch of the gita mini robot is a continued progressive step forward in support of a healthy local lifestyle within the micro-mobility ecology. Leading to fun, freedom and exploration for consumers in their communities, gita mini inspires an ethos where people and robots move together. From suburban neighborhoods to urban live-work-play compounds, gita and gita mini offer people the opportunity to have a robot that best suits their lifestyle needs whether that be farmer's market and grocery trips, family picnics in the local park or a helper on the daily work commute. The gita mini is compact and lightweight and because it can easily maneuver tighter spaces, it brings the following robot experience to more places than ever imagined.

What makes it innovative

Lightweight & nimble: About the size of a medium-sized dog (990 in 3 ), gita mini doesn't take up a lot of space on the sidewalk or in your home.

About the size of a medium-sized dog (990 in ), gita doesn't take up a lot of space on the sidewalk or in your home. Compact & easy to lift: With handles on its front and back and weighing in at only 28 pounds, gita mini is easy for one person to lift in and out of a car, up or down a set of stairs, over a curb, etc.

With handles on its front and back and weighing in at only 28 pounds, gita is easy for one person to lift in and out of a car, up or down a set of stairs, over a curb, etc. Smart sight: gita mini uses a combination of cameras and radar technology in order to see its surroundings and pair to its user.

gita uses a combination of cameras and radar technology in order to see its surroundings and pair to its user. Intuitive tech : With just one tap, gita mini pairs to its user, braking automatically when needed and adjusting its speed to keep pace along the way.

: With just one tap, gita pairs to its user, braking automatically when needed and adjusting its speed to keep pace along the way. Long trip friendly : gita mini can run continuously for up to 21 miles. It also has a USB port on the inside so you can keep your devices charged while on the go.

: gita can run continuously for up to 21 miles. It also has a USB port on the inside so you can keep your devices charged while on the go. Communication through lights & sounds: gita mini will let you know its status through colored lights and custom sounds developed by Berklee College of Music .

gita will let you know its status through colored lights and custom sounds developed by . Cargo carrier: gita mini can carry up to 20 pounds of gear and can operate with its lid open to accommodate bulkier items.

gita can carry up to 20 pounds of gear and can operate with its lid open to accommodate bulkier items. Neutral or neon: Choose from refined Boardwalk Beige or attention-grabbing Spark Citron.

"Seeing the initial consumer response to gita proved to us what a pioneer the product was within the consumer robotics industry," said Greg Lynn, PFF's Chief Executive Officer. "The ask to ourselves then became, 'how do we take what we have heard from people and create something different for a new segment of consumers?'' gitamini is the answer - it is more maneuverable indoors and outdoors, is lightweight and packages updated technology and developments into a compact and fashionable design. The perfect amalgamation of technological advancement and consumer-focused necessity, we are excited to see the impact gitamini has on consumers' daily lives as they are freed to adopt a pedestrian-focused lifestyle without constraints."

Shop gitamini

Be the first to sneak a peek at the gitamini before it officially drops on October 15th by visiting mygita.com to learn more. gitamini will be available for consumers at a retail price of $1,850.00 with the current gita robot permanently dropping its price to $2950. Free shipping, always and financing via Affirm available at checkout.

About Piaggio Fast Forward

Smart following technology leader Piaggio Fast Forward (PFF) is a Boston-based company founded in 2015 by the Piaggio Group, the Italian manufacturer and creator of the iconic Vespa scooter. PFF has an extensive knowledge of pedestrian mobility and uses this knowledge to create innovative mobile tech solutions that move the way people move. PFF's vision is to move toward a sustainable mobility ecology where cities are centered around people over cars, and value transportation systems that support healthier lifestyles, cleaner environments and stronger local economies. For more information, visit www.piaggiofastfoward.com .

About Piaggio Group

Established in 1884, Piaggio Group is the largest scooter and motorcycle manufacturer in Europe and one of the global leaders in the sector. The Piaggio Group has been listed on the Italian stock exchange since 2006 and has three main business lines: 2 and 3 wheelers (scooters and motorcycles), light commercial vehicles and robotics (PFF). The Group's portfolio includes some of the most iconic and famous brands in the light mobility industry, such as: Piaggio, Vespa, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, Ape and Piaggio Commercial. Piaggio Group counts more than 6.600 employees, it has a distribution in more than 100 countries and six industrial plants (in Italy, India, China and Vietnam). The Group also has four research and development centers, which employ approximately 1,000 people.

Disclaimer "forward looking statements"

This press release contains statements related to PFF's future business and future events that may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward looking statements can generally be identified by use of terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "likely," "may," "plan," "predict," "potential" "should," or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. Such forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of PFF, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward looking statements set out in this press release are current as of the date of this press release and are based on several estimates and assumptions that are subject to business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies, with respect to future business decisions, which are subject to change. PFF undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether because of new information, future events, or circumstances or otherwise.

SOURCE Piaggio Fast Forward

Related Links

http://www.piaggiofastfoward.com

