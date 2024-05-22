A Joy Wallace, One of Miami's Premier Catering and Events Companies Makes Major Announcement

The company which celebrates over a decade in business in South Florida poises for a year full of change.

MIAMI, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Based in South Florida, A Joy Wallace Catering has long been regarded as one of the absolute top choices as it relates to Miami catering services. With a storied history that spans over three decades, the company boasts a client list that includes both past presidents to sports teams. The company has celebrated many stories through culinary experiences. However, today the big story and celebration are around the brand itself. Now under new ownership A Joy Wallace will head into its new era.

A Joy Wallace Catering team photo

Originally founded by Joy Wallace, the company has carved an impeccable reputation. Creating palate pleasing experiences inspired by cuisines across the globe, the company recently went through a major shift, heading strongly into the future. A new location and under the direction of new owner and CEO Reinaldo Ramos, the brand will now offer even more to serve its massive client base and the public at large. Ramos, who has been part of the company for well over a decade, has already made major changes to better position the company.

"From corporate events to weddings, we bring brilliant event design and immersive experiences, chef-inspired menus to every single event. This is what we are known for. Now we are offering our clients and collaborators more, to better serve. In the end, for us it is all about service and quality. I could not be more excited about where we are headed," stated Reinaldo Ramos, CEO A Joy Wallace Catering and Events.

From their Miami-based kitchen, A Joy Wallace provides catering experiences across South Florida including Miami Beach, North Miami, Boca Raton, South Dade, Wynwood and beyond. Proudly known as a partner of some of Miami's most renowned venues, one will still be able to enjoy the A Joy Wallace experience as such locations as the Coral Gables Country Club, Douglas Entrance Vizcaya, Deering Estate, Fairchild Tropical Botanical Garden, Jungle Plaza, MAPS Backlot, The Boca Raton Museum of Art, Bonnet House Museum & Gardens, 1111 Lincoln Road, and the Ancient Spanish Monastery, among others. But today also adding such incredible new locations as The Glass Venue, and Miami Ironside.

What is new? From amazing staff additions to their culturally diverse team to a major event in the planning to host event industry professionals in the upcoming months to a major announcement associated with the brand name itself, "change is a coming" states Reinaldo Ramos. "We will be hosting a major event very soon, where we will unveil part of our new story,"

With three decades plus of being part of some of the most memorable functions and culinary experiences, A Joy Wallace is poised to head into the next era of immersive events. Stay tuned…

