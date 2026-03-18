A Key "Master" Protein That Declines by Half After Age 40. One Company Found a Way to Restore It.

Issued on behalf of Avaí Bio, Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity-Insider.com — There is a key "master" protein in your body called α-Klotho. You've probably never heard of it. But the scientific community has been quietly obsessed with it since a Japanese researcher named Makoto Kuro-O discovered in 1997 that mice without the Klotho gene aged rapidly and died young — and mice with extra Klotho lived 30% longer.

Since then, the research has only gotten more compelling. Peer-reviewed studies have linked higher Klotho levels to reduced risk of Alzheimer's, certain cancers, cardiovascular disease, and kidney failure. Mayo Clinic research has connected declining Klotho to arterial stiffness and vascular calcification. And here's the part that makes this personal: natural α-Klotho levels drop by approximately 50% after age 40. The protein that protects your brain, your heart, and your kidneys starts disappearing right when you need it most.

The question the biotech industry is now racing to answer is simple: can you put it back? The global cell therapy market has surpassed $8.2 billion in 2026. The broader cell and gene therapy sector is forecast to surge from $10.4 billion to more than $45 billion by 2035. And at the intersection of regenerative medicine and longevity science, a small biotechnology company just hit a manufacturing milestone that turns the Klotho thesis from laboratory theory into production reality.

Avaí Bio (OTCQB: AVAI) recently announced that it has initiated manufacturing of a Master Cell Bank of genetically modified cells that overexpress the α-Klotho protein, working alongside joint venture partner Austrianova through their shared entity, Klothonova. A Master Cell Bank isn't a research milestone. It's a manufacturing milestone. It's the GMP-compliant, fully characterized starting material from which all working cell banks and final therapeutic products will be produced. It's the moment a cell therapy program transitions from "we think this could work" to "we're building the production infrastructure to deliver it."

"We are excited to enter the first step in the production phase of α-Klotho producing cells as part of our commitment to deliver safe, effective treatments for aging associated diseases," said Chris Winter, CEO of Avaí Bio.

Prof. Walter H. Gunzburg, Chairman of Austrianova, added: "MCBs are a prerequisite for the production of Cell-in-a-Box® encapsulated cell products. They provide the foundation for sustainable production and ensure they meet the highest quality standards."

The Cell-in-a-Box® technology is the delivery mechanism that makes the whole approach viable. When you transplant therapeutic cells into a patient, the immune system typically destroys them within days. Austrianova's encapsulation technology protects the cells inside a porous capsule, allowing the cells to continuously produce and secrete the target protein — in this case, α-Klotho — while protecting the cells from immune rejection. It's backed by over 50 peer-reviewed publications and decades of development.

Avaí Bio's dual-program approach targets both the Klothonova anti-aging platform and the Insulinova diabetes program, each leveraging the same Cell-in-a-Box® encapsulation technology. The addressable markets are enormous: Alzheimer's disease alone is projected to reach $32.8 billion by 2033, cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death globally, and kidney disease affects 850 million people worldwide.

The sector is moving fast around them. Mesoblast (NASDAQ: MESO) holds the first FDA-approved mesenchymal stromal cell product and is expanding into adult indications for steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease, with over 1,000 granted patents. Longeveron (NASDAQ: LGVN) published Phase 2b results in Cell Stem Cell showing that its stem cell therapy improved physical condition in patients with age-related frailty, including a 63.4-meter improvement in six-minute walk distance. Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE: LCTX) is advancing allogeneic cell therapies for retinal disease and spinal cord injuries through its proprietary AlloSCOPE manufacturing platform. And MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) received FDA approval for updated prescribing information on Afrezza, its inhaled insulin, demonstrating the kind of regulatory progress that cell and gene therapy companies are building toward.

These companies represent the vanguard of a sector that's transitioning from laboratory science to commercial medicine. Avaí Bio is earlier in that journey, but the Master Cell Bank milestone means it's no longer just a thesis. It's a production program. And the protein it's manufacturing a way to restore — α-Klotho — sits at the center of one of the most compelling scientific narratives in modern medicine: the idea that aging itself might be treatable.

For more information on Avaí Bio (OTCQB: AVAI) and its Klothonova and Insulinova programs, visit USANewsGroup.com

Read this and more news for Avaí Bio at: Equity-Insider.com

CONTACT:

EQUITY INSIDER

[email protected]

(604) 265-2873

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. Equity Insider is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). MIQ has been paid a fee for Avaí Bio, Inc. advertising and digital media from the company directly. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares of Avaí Bio, Inc., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ own shares of Avaí Bio, Inc. which were purchased in the open market. MIQ reserves the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Avaí Bio, Inc. at any time thereafter without any further notice. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material disseminated by MIQ has been approved by the above mentioned company; this is a paid advertisement, and we own shares of the mentioned company that we will sell, and we also reserve the right to buy shares of the company in the open market, or through other investment vehicles. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

SOURCES:

1. Straits Research, Global Cell Therapy Market 2026 — https://straitsresearch.com/report/cell-therapy-market

2. Precedence Research, Cell and Gene Therapy Market Forecast — https://www.precedenceresearch.com/cell-and-gene-therapy-market

3. Grand View Research, CAR T-Cell Therapy Market — https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/car-t-cell-therapy-market-report

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2926240/Avai_Bio_Logo.jpg