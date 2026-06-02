A Kickstarter First: SEA-GULL Debuts Meteorite Rattrapante Chronograph Limited Edition

Limited to 200 pieces worldwide, the collection combines a genuine Muonionalusta meteorite dial with SEA-GULL's upgraded in-house ST1961-2 split-seconds caliber.

NEW YORK and TIANJIN, China, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SEA-GULL has officially launched its Meteorite Rattrapante Chronograph Limited Edition, available exclusively on Kickstarter. This release marks the first time the historic manufacture has offered a meteorite dial paired with a mechanical split-seconds complication directly to global collectors via a crowdfunding platform.

The Kickstarter campaign offers early-bird pricing starting at HK$35,649 (US$4,549) per watch, or HK$33,669 (US$4,250) per watch in the two-piece tier. MSRP is US$5,200.

SEA-GULL Debuts Meteorite Rattrapante Chronograph Limited Edition, ref. 418.43.1077

Genuine Muonionalusta Meteorite

Each watch dial is precision-cut from the Muonionalusta meteorite, which struck Earth millions of years ago. Having cooled over eons in the vacuum of space, the material exhibits distinct Widmanstätten patterns, natural crystalline structures unique to every individual timepiece. Consequently, no two watches in this 200-piece run feature the same face.

In-House Calibre ST1961-2: A Manual-Winding Rattrapante with Visible Character

The rattrapante (split-seconds) chronograph, is considered one of the most mechanically complex chronograph complications, traditionally reserved for timepieces priced above five figures. SEA-GULL developed the calibre ST1961-2 based on the ST19 chronograph architecture and caliber ST1961, the first split-seconds chronograph movement from SEA-GULL.

The movement features a column-wheel construction and an independent pusher at 10 o'clock, allowing the wearer to split, stop, and reset two superimposed chronograph seconds hands. This enables measurement of split times or two concurrent events. The movement is visible through a sapphire crystal display caseback.

Compared with the earlier ST1961 movement, the ST1961-2 features updated finishing, flamed-blued steel screws, and refinements to both visual presentation and mechanical performance.

Grade-5 Titanium Case with 1963 Aviation DNA

The 42.5mm case is machined from grade-5 titanium, selected for its high strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion resistance, and hypoallergenic properties. The design draws from Seagull 1963 chronograph, a nod to the brand's military and pilot watch lineage.

Availability and Special Collector Package

The Meteorite Rattrapante Chronograph is limited to 200 pieces worldwide. Alongside the single-piece offerings, SEA-GULL is also offering a collector package featuring both the Meteorite Rattrapante Chronograph and the newly introduced Seagull 1963 Meteorite Dial Edition. Together, the two models trace the evolution of the brand's aviation chronographs. The collection spans from the iconic 1963 which inspired generations of SEA-GULL pilot's watches, to the brand's most advanced split-seconds chronograph developed to date.

To learn more about the campaign, visit SEA-GULL on Kickstarter.

Deliveries are expected to begin in July 2026, with backers notified in order of pledge.

About SEA-GULL Watch Group

Founded in 1955, Tianjin SEA-GULL Watch Group is among China's longest-established mechanical watch manufacturers. Best known for the iconic Seagull 1963, China's first aviation chronograph, the brand has mastered complex horological technologies including tourbillon, perpetual calendar, minute repeater, and rattrapante mechanisms. In 2025, SEA-GULL launched its global official website at en.seagullwatch.com.

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