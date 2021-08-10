A Kids Book About™ Rebrands to A Kids Company About™ in Conjunction with $7M in Series A Funding

Black investors back kids media pioneer as they launch into streaming services for kids

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 10, 2021 PRNewswire/ -- A Kids CompanyAbout launched today as an extension of the best-selling book series A Kids Book About. The brand is accelerating beyond books to offer multimedia conversation starters, including streaming classes and a podcast network. The Company's growth is bolstered by a $7M SeriesA investment round led by a fund managed by Pendulum Opportunities LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pendulum Holdings, LLC. Backstage Capital, Emerson Collective and several well-known Black investors also participated alongside Pendulum in the investment to propel this Black-owned, multichannel, kids media company to the forefront of challenging, empowering, and important conversations that conventional children's programming has largely ignored.

"From the beginning, we set out to tell stories that talked up to kids, not down to them, creating inclusive content from first-person perspectives and diverse voices," said Jelani Memory, Founder and CEO of A Kids CompanyAbout. "With this expansion, we can tell more stories from new voices, engaging kids where they need it most. This is the future of kids media—content that takes kids seriously and meets them exactly where they're at."

"Jelani and his team have demonstrated vision and intentionality to build a business which will spur productive conversations with kids," said Robbie and D'Rita Robinson, Co-Founders of Pendulum Holdings, LLC. "As parents, we are keenly aware of the need to, through this platform, tell stories which empower kids to engage with the world as they see it and empower adults with the resources to facilitate candid discussions around both hard and inspiring topics." Robbie and D'Rita have joined the board of the company.

To date, the company has raised $8M in financing across two rounds, with 93% of the funds in the SeriesA round coming from Black investors. As a new entity, A Kids CompanyAbout is not only continuing with its mission of creating meaningful books for kids and their grownups but expanding that intention into new media verticals:

A Kids Podcast About has launched seven original podcast shows this year, focusing on a variety of topics, like climate justice on 1 Point 5, investigating facts on Is That True?, and activism on The Activators!, which is hosted by a 10-year-old.

Each podcast tackles important topics, and listeners can download and follow for free on their favorite podcast platform or listen ad-free through anApple Podcasts subscription for $3.99 a month or $39.99 annually. Additional shows will be added in 2021 and 2022.

A Kids ClassAbout is making its debut in tandem with the launch of the company's new website. The offering is a masterclass series for kids and teens ages 10–15 that delivers new content weekly. Focusing on careers, life skills, and big ideas, our classes range from being an architect, with Mexico CityArchitect Piero Demichelis; living with authenticity, with

Standup Comic JJ Barrows; to mental health, with educator and expert Ross Szabo; and many more.

Unlike other kids' media, A Kids ClassAbout treats kids with respect and speaks directly to them, knowing that they have real questions about their future and want real answers. More than anything, these classes will help kids answer the singular question, "Who do you want to be when you grow up?" Kids can explore and stream via the web—and soon-to-launch native mobile and TV apps—multi-chapter, on-demand classes from anywhere. Subscriptions to classes start at $19.99 a month or $179.99 annually, with a 14-day free trial.

"Inclusive media for children is important, andA Kids CompanyAbout is leading the way," said Arlan Hamilton, Founder and Managing Partner of Backstage Capital. "With content that helps families tackle important conversations, A Kids Company About is shaping the future. Backstage Capital is proud to be an investor."

Additional participating investors in A Kids Company About Series A Funding:

Harold Hughes, Founder & CEO of Bandwagon Marie Rocha, Co-founder of Realist Ventures

Baron Davis, Founder of Baron Davis Enterprises and former NBA player Sevetri Wilson, Founder of Resilia

Anyeley Hallová, Founder of Adre

Denise Woodard, Founder & CEO of Partake Foods Davyeon Ross, Co-Founder of ShotTracker

Marceau Michel and Himalaya Rao, Black Founders Matter Taboo of the Black Eyed Peas

Daron K. Roberts, Principal of Two Groves Capital Erika Lucus, Co-founder of StichCrew

Kirby Winfield, Founder of Ascend VC Elizabeth Yin, General Partner at Hustle Fund

More About A Kids Company About

A Kids Company About is a new kind of kids media company that is working to empower a generation of kids through diverse storytelling. Founded in 2019 in Portland, Oregon, A Kids Company About is built on the belief that kids are ready to have challenging, important, and empowering conversations with the grownups in their lives. For more information, visit www.akidsco.com .

More About Pendulum Holdings

Pendulum™ is an inclusive and strategic growth investing and advisory platform designed for a momentum-building generation of business builders and leaders who sit at the epicenter of culture and commerce. Based in Los Angeles, Pendulum was founded by Robbie and D'Rita Robinson in 2019. For more information, visit www.pendulumholdings.com .

