A-Labs Closes $7.5 Million Anchor Investment in INX to Jumpstart The First Ever IPO For Digital Assets

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A-Labs Advisory & Finance Ltd. ("A-Labs" or the "Company") announce the successful closing of a $7.5m anchor round in INX Limited ("INX"). INX aims to provide a regulated trading platform for digital securities and cryptocurrencies and A-Labs was engaged by INX to lead its $117 IPO for digital assets and general fundraising strategy.

A registration statement relating to the offering of these securities was declared effective by the SEC on August 20, 2020. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed by visiting the SEC website at www.sec.gov. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A final prospectus describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC and forms a part of the effective registration statement. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, by visiting the SEC's website or the following website (click here) or by email to INX at [email protected].

About A-Labs Advisory & Finance Ltd.

A-Labs is a private corporate advisory and finance firm that offers a new breed of banking that focuses on identifying the next generation of unicorns and helping them, hands-on, in managing their business towards high-quality, sustainable IPOs or M&As. A-Labs operates under a mandate allowing it to become a direct extension of the client's management team for all necessary company functions such as strategic marketing, branding, financial models, product design, business development, sales, marcom, public relations, investors relations and predominately managing "the day after" for long term growth and strategic vision development.

About INX

INX aims to provide a regulated trading platform for digital securities and cryptocurrencies combining traditional markets expertise and a novel fintech approach. INX is led by an experienced team of business, finance, and blockchain technology experts unified by the vision of redefining the world of capital markets via blockchain technology and novel regulatory approach.

