A-Labs Closes a CA $9.26 million Round of Finance for ZOOMD Technologies on the Toronto Stock Exchange Ventures

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A-Labs Advisory & Finance Ltd. ("A-Labs") announces today the successful closing of the round of finance, in collaboration with Haywood Securities Inc. and Eight Capital Corp., for ZOOMD Technologies Inc . ("ZOOMD"). The transaction was performed via an RTO (Reverse Take Over) into a capital pool company ("CPC") traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange ventures ("TSXv") in Canada. Other participants in the RTO included Goodmans LLP, DTKGG Law and Deloitte.

Zoomd, an Israeli company, and its founders were well received by the Canadian investment pool, with a positive aftermarket performance of 25% rise on the first day of trading.

Zoomd is the first-of-its-kind site search, mobile user-acquisition and retention platform offering one solution for both online publishers and advertisers looking to increase content monetization via higher user engagement.

Zopmd has demonstrated aggressive growth,tripling its revenues and profitability since 2017. Zoomd is currently working with clients in more than 80 countries, including major worldwide companies such as Poker Stars Group, Shein, bWin (GVC Group), FoxNews, 90Min, Alibaba Group, Wowcher, TikTok, ComScore, NHN and many others.

Noah Hershcoviz, A-Labs Managing Partner said "ZOOMD is comprised of data specialists at the highest level. They have demonstrated superior technology and stronger financial growth than most of their peers. We believe their unique talent for M&A will be the main source of their growth and as such, being public turns their stock into a valuable currency. The TSXv is a great market for companies like ZOOMD and we thank their management and Yossi Boker, the TSX representative in Israel, for supporting us and the Company in this process."

Amit Bohensky, Chairman and Co-Founder of Zoomd said: "We were extremely impressed with A-Labs management and team. There were difficult market conditions along the way, and it seemed at certain moments like this was not going to happen. I was pleasantly surprised to see the relentless efforts they put into this offering. It felt like we were one team all the way. We thank them for their efforts and see them as our partners for the road ahead."

Company's executive management and founders:

Amit Bohensky - Chairman and Co-Founder

- Chairman and Co-Founder Ofer Eitan - CEO and Co-Founder

- CEO and Co-Founder Omri Argaman - CMO and Co-Founder

- CMO and Co-Founder Niv Sharoni - CTO and Co-Founder

About A-Labs Advisory & Finance Ltd.

A-Labs is a private corporate advisory and finance firm helping on medium to large size companies to grow, manage their business and raise significant capital mainly through private and public vehicles (IPOs, RTOs, RCOs).

About Zoomd Technologies Ltd.

Zoomd's business is the monetization of on-site search and distribution of mobile sites and apps. Zoomd Publisher's business has a specific focus on leveraging on-site search data to increase monetization results and extend average session length. Zoomd Advertiser's business has a specific focus on mobile apps user acquisition. Zoomd has built a key performance indicator-based algorithm that enables intelligent media buying in a manner that improves the accuracy of consumer targeting. Zoomd provides advertisers the ability to acquire new users, while understanding better the needs of their target audience in almost every existing mobile inventory via a smart platform that connects to more than 600 digital media channels under one unified dashboard, reducing advertisers campaign management resources drastically.

For further information, please contact:

Noah Hershcoviz, Managing Partner

A-Labs Ventures

Email: noah@alabs.co

Website : www.alabs.co

SOURCE A-Labs Advisory & Finance Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.alabs.co

