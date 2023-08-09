A Landmark Achievement | REPT BATTERO and VENA ENERGY Signs Framework Agreement to Explore Expansion of Indonesia's Renewable Energy Supply Chain

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REPT BATTERO and renewable energy company VENA ENERGY have officially signed a framework agreement to explore opportunities in establishing local production lines for energy storage components in Indonesia. These components are also intended to support VENA ENERGY's hybrid megaproject in the Riau Islands currently under development, which will feature a 8GWh large-scale energy storage project. This momentous collaboration marks the formal establishment of a strategic partnership between the two companies, setting to drive the expansion of Indonesia's renewable energy supply chain and infrastructure, while also fostering global promotion and adoption of renewable energy.

REPT BATTERO and VENA ENERGY have officially signed a framework agreement
The signing ceremony in Indonesia was successfully completed

With the support from the leadership of the Indonesian government, the partnership between REPT BATTERO and VENA ENERGY aims to furnish Indonesia with sustainable, efficient, and stable clean energy supply, thereby making significant strides in reducing carbon emissions. Empowered by advanced technology and innovative solutions, REPT plays a pivotal role in infusing the global green energy revolution with potent momentum, propelling numerous nations towards environmentally conscious and sustainable energy systems.

"We are honoured to have His Excellency, Mr. Rachmat Kaimuddin, Deputy Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Transportation witness the signing of this landmark Framework Agreement. VENA ENERGY has been supporting Indonesia in its green energy transformation journey since 2015, having commissioned five solar and onshore wind projects totaling 114 MW. With this Framework Agreement, we aim to significantly contribute to the development of a productive domestic supply chain in the renewable energy sector, which will support Indonesia's energy transition plan and enhance the local economy by creating jobs, fostering industrial expansion and opening export opportunities in this growing sector of the economy", said Nitin Apte, CEO of VENA ENERGY. "We are grateful to the Indonesia Government for its continued support, and we look forward to accelerating its long-term goal of achieving low carbon and climate resilience."

"As we know that Indonesia and many countries plan to achieve Carbon Neutrality by 2060 and are transiting from conventional energy to clean energy. In the Solartech Jakarta Exhibition and SNEC Shanghai Exhibition, REPT has not only showed our high-quality battery products and solutions but also represented our successful cases and strategy to support the Global Carbon Neutrality and Sustainable Development. It's 10 years since the Belt and Road Initiative was proposed in 2013. China Government and Enterprise bring more and more benefits to the peoples in the Countries along. REPT would like to do our best to contribute as well." said Dr. Hui Cao, Chairman and CEO of REPT BATTERO. "Over the time, we do believe we can build great cooperation, achieve great success and create great future together!"

ABOUT VENA ENERGY

VENA ENERGY's mission is to accelerate the energy transition across the Asia-Pacific region through the development of sustainable and affordable renewable energy solutions that deliver lasting economic, social, and environmental benefits to our host communities and stakeholders. As of December 2022, they own, develop, construct, operate, manage, and commercialise a renewable energy portfolio of Onshore Wind and Solar, Offshore Wind, and Stationary and Transportable Energy Storage projects totaling 43 GW, with an extensive local presence of ~900 employees across 77 corporate and site offices in the Asia Pacific region.

ABOUT REPT BATTERO

REPT BATTERO Energy Co., Ltd. (abbreviated as REPT BATTERO), established in 2017, is the first enterprise invested by TSINGSHAN Industry in new energy field. By virtue of TSINGSHAN's rich resources of nickel mine, REPT BATTERO focuses on research and development, production and sales of power battery and system-level applications, and offers high-quality solutions for BEV and intelligent power storage. In 2022, REPT was among the Top 5 energy storage battery companies in global shipments and No.2 in domestic utility energy storage battery shipments. The company is on track to raise its total capacity to over 150 GWh in 2025. Please visit our Website and LinkedIn for more information.

