A LANDMARK NATIONAL CONFERENCE TO EXPOSE THE HIDDEN EPIDEMIC OF FAMILY COURT VIOLENCE

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, multiple state legislators, medical and legal experts, journalists, and former child victims of Family Court will gather to address the hidden but epidemic harms occurring through the Family Courts at the National Press Club Ballroom in Washington, DC, on November 11, 2025, from 1 to 5 pm, followed by a buffet dinner, under the sponsorship of the Institute of Forensic Science.

Operating in secret with little legislative oversight, Family Courts across the country have devolved into arenas of systemic judicial misconduct, widespread injustices, and too often deadly outcomes. An institution designed to protect vulnerable children and families has ironically become one of the greatest sources of harm, leaving behind millions of traumatized families, and even affecting our ability to remain a democracy. Bringing constitutional standards and medical and scientific rigor to these secret courts will go a long way in safeguarding society.

One of the nation's most celebrated constitutional and human rights attorneys, Bruce Fein, Esq., will give the keynote address. Acclaimed forensic psychiatrist, public health advocate, and chief medical officer of the Institute of Forensic Science, Bandy Lee, M.D., is organizing the event.

Registration is available on Eventbrite, and members of the media are strongly encouraged to attend. Interviews with speakers can be coordinated upon request.

As Dr. Lee has stated: "Courts are open in a democracy for a reason. Family Courts' ability to impose gag orders, court seals, and other First Amendment violations has given rise to a public health crisis of human harm."

A national spotlight on the issue is long overdue. Forcibly abducting children from their stable, loving, and nurturing homes and handing them to their known abusers is so profitable, it has become an institutional practice nationwide. Victims and witnesses face extreme silencing and retaliation. Public awareness has the potential to save tens thousands of children per year.

The conference is intended to lay the foundation for a full Congressional Hearing on Family Court abuses. It builds on the momentum of a growing body of state legislatures holding official hearings on the human toll of the Family Courts and calls for a Uniform Family Court Code.

Resources:

Media Contact:

Mark Bruzonsky, J.D.

[email protected]

(202-686-2372)

SOURCE Institute of Forensic Science