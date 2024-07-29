A LANDMARK RELEASE: INTRODUCING BICSI'S RCDD PROGRAM VERSION 15

TAMPA, Fla., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BICSI, the association advancing the information and communications technology (ICT) profession, recently announced the release of its new Registered Communications Distribution Design® (RCDD®) program. Version 15 of the RCDD program is comprised of a technical manual, a training course, and a certification exam. Serving as BICSI's flagship certification since its inception in 1984, the BICSI RCDD is the premier differentiator in the field of ICT design.

Critical to building infrastructure development, the RCDD involves design and implementation of telecommunications distribution systems, particularly within intelligent buildings. The new BICSI RCDD program reflects the newest trends in ICT technologies, ensuring that industry professionals are trained in the latest standards and best practices. With a focus on intelligent buildings, the new program demonstrates the continued relevance of the RCDD in the ICT industry.

"As we unveil the 15th version of our RCDD program, we are proud to offer an even more comprehensive and advanced suite of resources, including a new technical manual, training course, and certification exam," said BICSI Chief Executive Officer John H. Daniels, CNM, FACHE, FHIMSS, CPHIMS. "This milestone reflects our commitment to empowering ICT professionals with the tools and knowledge they need to excel in their careers and drive innovation."

The new certification exam and DD215: Applied Intelligent Building Design training course use the Telecommunications Distribution Methods Manual (TDMM), 15th edition released earlier this year as a reference source. As the cornerstone of the program, the TDMM was written by a team of skilled subject matter experts, representing the pinnacle of ICT leadership. The new instructor-led class, offered over the course of five days virtually and in person, provides hands-on and application-focused training. The inaugural course from the new program will be held from 29 July to 2 August 2024. In addition to these materials, a new foundational self-paced course, new RCDD Test Preparation for self-learning, and updated TDMM flashcards round out the new program's offerings.

