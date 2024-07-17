A. La'Verne Edney receives the National Bar Association's Trial Master Award

DALLAS, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A. La'Verne Edney, National President of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA), has been honored with the National Bar Association (NBA) Trial Master Award. The award was presented at the NBA's 99th Annual Convention in Las Vegas on July 13.

"This prestigious accolade is a testament to La'Verne's exceptional legal career, commitment to justice, and outstanding contributions to the field of trial advocacy," said Vanita M. Banks, NBA past president.

Andrea La’Verne Edney, National President, American Board of Trial Advocates (PRNewsfoto/American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA))

When presenting the award, Ms. Banks described Ms. Edney as someone who has long been recognized for her dedication to upholding the highest standards of legal practice and her unwavering commitment to the principles of civil justice. As the president of ABOTA, she has demonstrated exemplary leadership, advocating for the preservation and promotion of the Seventh Amendment right to a civil jury trial. Her receipt of the NBA Trial Masters Award underscores her influence and impact within the legal community, highlighting her as a leading figure in advancing trial advocacy and promoting diversity and inclusion within the legal profession. In receiving this award, Ms. Edney joins a distinguished group of legal professionals who have significantly shaped the landscape of trial law.

Recognizing the ongoing need for skilled and ethical lawyers in the courtroom, ABOTA and the NBA partnered to present the Civil Trial Advocacy Boot Camp. The program was held during the NBA's 99th Annual Convention and Exhibits in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

The one-day program equipped trial lawyers with effective civil trial advocacy techniques and strategies. Expert trial lawyers led the sessions, focusing on essential skills such as case evaluation and selection, voir dire and jury selection, opening statements, direct and cross-examination, witness preparation, closing arguments, and legal storytelling.

Key topics included the use of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and drones in court, effective jury selection strategies, controlling witnesses on direct and cross-examination, and mastering the art of legal storytelling. Additionally, the program covered vital aspects of professional responsibility, emphasizing the importance of protecting client trust accounts and navigating disciplinary proceedings.

"I am thrilled that we partnered with the NBA again this year for this phenomenal program," said John E. Sweeney, who serves as Diversity of Membership Co-chair for ABOTA and a recipient of the Trial Master Award. "As we strive for greater diversity and inclusion, our collaboration is a win-win that benefits both our organizations."

"The collaboration among the finest trial attorneys in the NBA and ABOTA in presenting this program is a natural fit, affording learning opportunities for attendees," said Ms.Edney. "Cultivating the spirit of camaraderie and fellowship between our organizations works to advance our respective missions. I am honored to receive this award and look forward to continuing our partnership."

The program was co-sponsored by the NBA Law Professors Division, NBA Affiliate Botswana Bar Association, NBA Affiliate South Africa Bar Association, and NBA International Law Section.

About the National Bar Association

The NBA was founded in 1925 and is the nation's oldest and largest national network of predominantly African-American attorneys and judges. It represents the interests of approximately 65,000 lawyers, judges, law professors and law students. The NBA is organized around 23 substantive law sections, 9 divisions, 12 regions and 80 affiliate chapters throughout the United States and the world.

About the American Board of Trial Advocates

Founded in 1958, ABOTA is a national association of experienced trial lawyers and judges. ABOTA and its members are dedicated to the preservation and promotion of the civil jury trial right provided by the Seventh Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. ABOTA membership consists of more than 7,000 lawyers — equally balanced between plaintiff and defense — and judges spread among 94 chapters in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. For more information visit ABOTA.org.

