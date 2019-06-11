A leader in Higher Education Technology Partners with Southern School System & Education Software Firm

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DXtera Institute, an international nonprofit, member-based consortium dedicated to helping institutions and their partners remove barriers to technology adoption and integration today announced Ad Astra and Georgia State University have joined the organization's membership.

DXtera Institute's partnership with Georgia State University and Ad Astra will support the development of member shared consortium-sourced solutions. Beginning this month, DXtera and Ad Astra will collaborate on developing a unique DXtera integration solution that will enable higher education professionals more efficient access to siloed data leading to a transformational student and institutional outcomes in higher education. The new integration will remove the need for point-to-point integration across any system in the future.

"A critical part of Georgia State's work to improve student outcomes in recent years has been our adoption and implementation of new technologies," says Tim Renick, Senior Vice President for Student Success at Georgia State University. "Our work to create a data integration solution with DXtera and Ad Astra has the potential to facilitate the whole technology adoption process, saving time, lowering costs, and bringing more immediate benefits to our students."

Georgia State joins as a founding member of the consortium for a five-year period. Georgia State University will work with DXtera and Ad Astra to create and optimize the digital information exchange between faculty at GSU and students. It is anticipated that with efficient access to information, using DXtera's Integration solution, GSU administration will have better access to information across platforms to support student success initiatives. Ad Astra joins DXtera as a member for three years.

"Historical data such as completion has often been thought of as a key measure of success for students. This measure is a reactive one: by the time this data is available to the university, a student has already moved on and little if anything can be done to impact student success," said Tom Shaver, CEO of Ad Astra. "By working with DXtera Institute and Georgia State University, we can focus on student velocity towards a degree and measuring how fast students are progressing towards graduation. Having clear access to real-time data allows Georgia State to pivot to a proactive approach."

DXtera Institute was founded in 2016 as an affiliate of Strada Education Network, a national social impact organization dedicated to forging new pathways between education and employment. DXtera's team of experts work with members to increase compatibility and efficiency across their campus information systems. Its members and experts make it possible for data and digital information to be shared, in real time, across ever-changing technology infrastructures, resulting in empowered leaders, faculty, staff, and students who can make informed choices with complete information.

To learn more about DXtera Institute and its members, visit www.dxtera.org .

About Ad Astra

Ad Astra has collaborated with more than 1,000 higher education campuses and state systems that prioritize the stewardship of instructional resources and improved student outcomes. Learn more at aais.com.

About DXtera Institute

The DXtera Institute℠ is a nonprofit, member-based consortium of higher education professionals collaborating to remove technology barriers so that institution leaders, faculty, staff, and students have efficient access to information needed to transform student outcomes. With partners across the U.S. and Europe, the consortium includes some of the brightest minds in education and technology, all working together to solve critical higher education issues on a global scale. DXtera is an affiliate of Strada Education Network®. Visit dxtera.org for more information.

About Georgia State University

With seven campuses throughout metro Atlanta, the university provides its world-class faculty and more than 51,000 students with unsurpassed connections to the opportunities available in one of the 21st century's great global cities. A national leader in graduating students from diverse backgrounds, Georgia State provides a rich experience with award-winning housing, hundreds of student clubs and organizations, and one of the most diverse student bodies in the country. Students, faculty, and alumni enjoy a unique campus personality and culture based on ambition, hard work, dedication, and perseverance. Learn more at gsu.edu.

