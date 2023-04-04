A Leadership Playbook for Building Resilient Company Culture

"Culture through Crisis" by Andrew Limouris is released with Forbes Books

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Culture through Crisis: One Team's Commitment to Winning with Purpose, by Andrew Limouris is now available. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, and is available on Amazon today.

In this collaborative effort by Medix CEO Andrew Limouris and his Medix Ohana—a Hawaiian term meaning 'family'—Culture through Crisis is a reflection on the culture that allowed the Medix team to transition to a fully remote company overnight and improve.

When the pandemic hit the world in early 2020, Medix went into crisis mode with everyone else. Limouris and his Ohana were asking themselves questions that will sound all-too-familiar to pandemic-era businesses. Will we survive? Will we make it to next month? The next week? Will we make it through the night?

As weeks turned to months, the leadership team struggled to find silver linings. Each day required them to seek new and innovative ways to keep revenue coming in the door and employee paychecks clearing. But, no matter how hard they swam to the surface, COVID-19 was feeling more and more like an anchor they couldn't hoist.

That's when they were thrown a life raft: their team. The Medix Ohana stepped up to help leadership keep the company afloat. They weren't content to just bob upon the waves. The team managed to grow sales at a time when others in the industry were locking their doors for good. And they did it because they are part of a company culture that centers on positively impacting lives.

"This book is a recipe for success, written by the entire Medix Ohana as a way to continue on our mission of positively impacting lives," Limouris said. "We wrote this because we want to share with you what has worked for us in hopes it helps you and your company as well. Because we know that with a resilient business, you will be able to carry out your mission. And if we are all looking to positively impact the lives of others, the world can truly become a better place."

About Andrew Limouris

Andrew Limouris is the founder, president, and CEO of Medix, an international staffing organization specialized in recruiting skilled personnel in the healthcare, science, and IT fields. He founded the company based on the mission and purpose of positively impacting lives and strives to recruit others who live the company's core values.

As a result, Medix has developed into one of the largest and fastest-growing staffing agencies in America, according to Staffing Industry Analysts. Medix has been featured on Inc., The Best and Brightest, and was named Best in Staffing by ClearlyRated. Andrew was also honored as a Midwest Ernst and Young Entrepreneur Of The Year® in technology and talent services.

Andrew, a son of Greek immigrants, received his bachelor's degree in speech communications from Ripon College. Andrew and his wife are proud parents of three amazing kids and two lovable puppies.

