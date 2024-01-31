A Legacy Built to Last: Clancy & Theys Construction Company Celebrates 75 Years

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, Clancy & Theys Construction Company reached a milestone: 75 years in the industry. Clancy & Theys is a privately owned, family-run construction firm headquartered in Raleigh, NC. The yearlong celebration will encompass internal and external events to engage team members, partners, and communities that have made the last 75 years possible.

"Three-quarters of a century in business is quite the achievement, and we are beyond excited to celebrate this success throughout the year," said Baker Glasgow, President. "We have built a lasting legacy by forming partnerships with our clients, design and construction partners, and the communities in which we work. While our industry is ever-changing, our family-centered values are unwavering. They are engrained in all we do and the foundation for the Clancy Way."

Founded in 1949 by two brothers-in-law, E.I. Clancy and John Theys, Clancy & Theys emerged during the post- WWII construction boom. Guided by fairness, integrity, and an eager desire to contribute to others' success, the company rapidly expanded from residential to commercial construction—forever shaping its legacy.

Over the past 75 years, the company has become a cornerstone of the Southeast's construction market, nationally ranking among the top builders, green contractors, design-build contractors, and CM-at-Risk firms.

"What started as one office with a handful of employees has grown into six offices with nearly 500 employees," added Glasgow. "Our success over the past 75 years would not be possible without our employees. Their passion and dedication have helped transform Clancy & Theys into the company we are today."

In addition to the company's 75th anniversary, two divisions will also reach significant milestones this year. The Wilmington, NC division will celebrate 40 years, and the Virginia division, based in Newport News, VA, will mark 35 years.

About Clancy & Theys Construction Company

Clancy & Theys Construction Company is a leader in providing construction management, design-build, and general contracting services for commercial, industrial, and institutional projects, including new construction and renovation. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, the company also has offices in Wilmington and Charlotte, NC, Newport News, VA, Orlando, FL, and the Upstate of South Carolina. The company boasts a wide-ranging portfolio of building projects, including mixed-use facilities, hotels, life and health science facilities, multi-unit residential projects, cultural buildings, sports facilities, office buildings, and much more. For more information, visit www.clancytheys.com .

