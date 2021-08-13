A Legend Returns: New Acura Integra Coming for a New Generation

"The Integra is back," said Jon Ikeda Vice President and Acura Brand Officer. "I'm thrilled to say Integra is returning to the Acura lineup with the same fun-to-drive spirit and DNA of the original, fulfilling our commitment to Precision Crafted Performance in every way – design, performance and the overall driving experience."

More details about the new Acura Integra will be available closer to its 2022 introduction.

About Acura

Acura is a leading automotive nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance – a commitment to expressive styling, high-performance and innovative engineering, all built on a foundation of quality and reliability. The Acura lineup features five distinctive models – the ILX and TLX sport sedans, the RDX and MDX sport-utility vehicles, high-performance Type S variants and the electrified NSX supercar. All 2021 model year and newer Acura vehicles sold in America are made in the U.S., using domestic and globally sourced parts.

