A Letter From Wavelengths Recovery Chief Operating Officer Bill Collins

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a letter from Former Deputy Chief of Police for the Westminster Police Department Bill Collins on his new role as Chief Operating Officer for Huntington Beach addiction treatment center Wavelengths Recovery:

"My motivation for going into law enforcement was I really wanted to help people who were not able to help themselves. Whether they were a victim of a crime or a criminal themself, I knew there was something I could do as a police officer to make their lives better. To do that I had to build trust.

Wavelengths Recovery's Chief Operating Officer Bill Collins

To me, law enforcement is about people and building relationships where trust can be established. When there is trust, anything can happen. I could tell you countless stories from my almost 30 years in law enforcement where that was proven true.

Wavelengths is not much different from law enforcement in my opinion. Our clients are at a point in their lives where they are here because they cannot do it on their own. They need help.

When they get to Wavelengths, they do not have much trust in anyone. They have been judged, taken advantage of, victims of crimes, and have lost much of what is important in life. The most impactful loss would be that of self-worth.

Plain and simple, addiction destroys.

Over my many years in law enforcement, I have first-hand seen addiction turn good people into something they are not. Addiction tears apart relationships, livelihoods, and families. The impact of addiction is incredible and far-reaching.

What I have taken from my years of experience in law enforcement to my current position at Wavelengths is the building of trust. At Wavelengths, we create an environment of trust so we can help rebuild the lives of people suffering from addiction. We do not judge them based on their past. I have told many of our clients that you can't go back and change the beginning, but you can start today and definitely change the ending.

We learn from their past and focus on the future and the great possibilities that are out there for them if they want it. The key being: "If they want it." If they want it, they can do it. We provide the right environment, skilled counselors and therapists, and all the tools they need to overcome their addiction.

In regards to future goals, I really do not have any other than continuing what we are doing here at Wavelengths. I am just fortunate to be part of a team that truly cares about people."

— Bill Collins

Wavelengths Recovery is located on Main Street in Huntington Beach, CA — just a few blocks from the pier. Those looking for help with substance abuse can call 844-392-8342 to talk to an addiction specialist today.

Media Contact:

Mitchell Marowitz

949-543-1241

[email protected]

SOURCE Wavelengths Recovery