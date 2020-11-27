A Life Raft for Applying to College in 2020

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Real World Academy (RWA) is a nonprofit educational consulting organization in Morristown, New Jersey, USA. They are the only organization to provide college and career readiness for students from their freshman year of high school through their senior year of college. They provide state-of-the-art virtual 1 on 1 mentorship with an Agent who specializes in the student's particular set of interests. During these sessions, RWA Agents provide students with personalized professional development training, ongoing information about their college journey, and exclusive resources to help them realize their full potential in the Real World. The organization's Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Domenico Randazzo, states, "Real World Academy doesn't just teach students how to pass exams. Rather, we guide them on their journey through high school, college, and into the Real World by offering holistic mentorship throughout their first semester of college. We respect students' passions and goals, and come up with a customized plan for their future. We have a robust staff with diverse fields of expertise in order to fulfill the needs of every student, no matter where they are in their academic journey. Finally, Real World academy saves families money by helping students make the right choice, the first time."

Through RWA's high school institutes, they assist high school junior and senior students in applying to different colleges, and provide in-person and online consulting to guide them throughout the process. In addition to this, they provide career guidance and counseling. RWA's college institutes (most notably their Newark College Institute ) offer comprehensive, integrated, and personalized web-based college admissions and career planning tools, along with access to a vast network of internship opportunities, all to help students and young adults thrive in the Real World. This past fall, the Newark College Institute hosted its annual "Freshman Institute," in which over 50 students participated in a four-week professional development course that teaches Social-Emotional Development, Professional Development, Network Development, Interpersonal Development, and Financial Literacy.

For more information about Real World Academy, you can visit their website at https://www.realworldacademy.org/

