A Life with More Choices: Wellness® Natural Pet Food Announces Grained Dry Recipes and Wet Variety Packs to Support Cats' Diverse Diets

TEWKSBURY, Mass., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to a mealtime menu for cats, finding the right food that will win your feline friend over isn't always easy—but Wellness® Natural Pet Food helps pet parents discover recipes packed with natural nutrition their cats will love. Sometimes, having more options is better when you're dealing with a picky eater—and the choices just expanded with new and returning selections from Wellness, adding premium, natural options for pet parents looking for more convenience as well as recipes formulated for their cat's lifestyle, nutritional needs and refined palate.

Wellness Complete Health Variety Packs offer a rotation of top-selling Complete Health wet recipes to deliver the convenience cat parents look for when purchasing multiple cans of wet food with the variety and flavor cats crave.

Newfound convenience is served up with Wellness Complete Health® Variety Packs, a rotation of top-selling Complete Health wet recipes designed to diversify mealtime easily throughout the week while satisfying appetites, Catisfaction Guaranteed. And it's true! Nine out of 10 cats love Wellness Complete Health1, but if a flavor isn't approved by kitty, any unused product in its original packaging, along with the purchase receipt can be returned to the store where it was bought for a full refund. New Variety Packs deliver the convenience cat parents look for when purchasing multiple cans of wet food with the variety and flavor cats crave. They will be offered in 12-packs and 24-packs, with three feline-approved flavor and texture variations packaged in 3 oz. cans so that pet parents can effortlessly customize the dish of the day—keeping it consecutive or mixing things up.

Each wet recipe provides a healthy source of nutrition and hydration without grains, carrageenan, artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Complete Health Variety Packs come in three all-natural, wholesome protein categories to entice any feline: (1) Chicken & Turkey Pâté Favorites: Chicken Entrée, Turkey Dinner and Turkey & Salmon Entrée, (2) Seafood Pâté Favorites: Chicken & Lobster Dinner, Chicken & Herring Dinner and Turkey & Salmon Entrée and (3) Chicken & Turkey Lovers: Gravies Chicken Entrée, Minced Chicken Dinner and Minced Turkey Entrée.

Wellness Complete Health recipes with Wholesome Grains are back by "paw-pular" demand to meet pet parents' interest in the option of a diet that includes wholesome grains. Offered alongside grain-free options, the reintroduction of the best-selling grained recipes will help pet parents find the perfect formula for their cats among the widened variety of protein and antioxidant-rich, balanced recipes from Complete Health.

Wellness Complete Health formulas with wholesome grains focus on premium protein, vitamins and minerals enriched with healthy, fiber-rich grains to support the signs of wellbeing. Each package of dry food will be available in 6 lb. bags, crafted with only the best ingredients including Omega-3 and Omega-6 to support cats' skin and coat, pre- and probiotics to aid healthy digestion and a balance of high-quality proteins, select fats and carbohydrates for the energy cats need to thrive.

Grained recipes will be offered in four land and sea variations appealing to felines' favorite flavors: (1) Adult Salmon & Salmon Meal, (2) Adult Health Deboned Chicken & Chicken Meal, (3) Indoor Deboned Chicken & Chicken Meal and (4) Natural Hairball Control Chicken Meal.

"There are valued nutritional benefits in both grained and grain-free food for cats, and now we are offering both options for those pet parents looking to feed our trusted Complete Health formula," says Chanda Leary-Coutu, Director of Marketing Communications and Consumer Experience for Wellness Natural Pet Food. "We're committed to empowering pet parents and putting them in control of what they provide their pets, and we do so by presenting an array of innovative, healthy choices both with and without wholesome grains for a balanced selection you can count on serving up with ease."

Both Wellness Complete Health with Wholesome Grains and Wellness Complete Health Variety Packs will be available at select pet specialty retailers, independent retailers and online. They will also be on showcase at Global Pet Expo in Orlando, FL at Booth 3767. To learn more about the products or find an authorized retailer, visit www.wellnesspetfood.com.

About Wellness®: At Wellness, we're a family-owned company of pet parents on a mission to raise the bar in pet food, because we believe the right choice at mealtime forms the foundation of a long, happy life together. That's why we do things the right way, not the easy way—we are 100 percent focused on natural nutrition all the time, crafting our pet food and treats recipes that are carefully sourced and thoughtfully prepared. That means we use the finest, natural ingredients, ensure the highest quality standards, and create delicious recipes pets crave to make every mealtime count. Like you, we know that our pets provide us unconditional love, and providing uncompromising nutrition is one way we can do the same for them. This includes pets in need. Through the Wellness® Foundation, we support organizations across the country who are as committed as we are to ensuring every pet on the planet is born, bred and raised with love. To learn more about Wellness Natural Pet Food, visit wellnesspetfood.com and Facebook.com/WellnessPetFood, and find Wellness on Instagram and Twitter: @wellnesspetfood.

1 Influenster Consumer Wellness Survey; n=3438, May 2019.

