A Lifeline to Happiness After Suicide Loss

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan James' new release, Finding Peace After a Suicide Loss, by Elaine Kennelly, provides a Christian perspective on the sorrowful journey after a suicide death. Discussing the battles with anger and lack of forgiveness, Finding Peace After a Suicide Loss is a guide to emotional and spiritual healing.

Finding Peace After a Suicide Loss Elaine Kennelly

Written honestly to tackle the unspoken post-suicide pain of guilt, blame, stigma, and rejection, Finding Peace After a Suicide Loss inspires those who have experienced a suicide death to understand God's gift of grace. Finding Peace After a Suicide Loss is told in three parts: The Death, The Battle, Hope and Healing, identifying "healing truths" that are immediately applicable at any stage of grief.

By simplifying the "how-to" with small, daily steps to victory, those in grief learn to move forward and find a life complete with joy. Finding Peace After a Suicide Loss answers the hard questions with empathy and is a lifeline of hope that genuine happiness can once again be found.

Elaine Kennelly is a wounded healer having dealt with the suicide death of her eighteen-year-old son. A graduate of Concordia University, Chicago, author Elaine Kennelly has been a teacher, TV show host, real estate Broker, and business owner. She enjoys teaching the transformative power of the Gospel. Zealous for joy, compassionate, and above all—real, Elaine desires the wounded to be fully restored and completely healed. She now resides in Colorado with her husband Tom, and is thrilled that son, Nathan and family, live close by.

Finding Peace After a Suicide Loss, by Elaine Kennelly, will be released by Morgan James Publishing on July 20, 2021. Finding Peace After a Suicide Loss —9781631953514 —has 196 pages and is being sold as a trade paperback for $16.99. It will be distributed worldwide to all English-speaking countries.

