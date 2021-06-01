A Lifetime of Pride and Joy: Premier Fertility Service Providers Join Forces to Launch Free Fertility Journey Giveaway in Celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride Month

Collaborators of A Lifetime of Pride and Joy include The Prelude Network ®, the largest network of fertility clinics and providers of comprehensive fertility services in the U.S.; MyEggBank ®, one of the largest fresh and frozen donor egg banks in North America; Bundl Fertility (Bundl)™, a multi-cycle fertility service bundling program and Circle Surrogacy , one of the oldest and most successful full-service surrogacy agencies in the world.

To further heighten the message of accessibility and inclusivity of fertility care among the LGBTQ+ community, A Lifetime of Pride and Joy includes a fertility journey giveaway in which one, randomly chosen winner will have the opportunity to build their own family through a customized fertility plan and associated services from each of these premier, nationally-recognized fertility service providers.

Beginning June 1st, members of the queer community are encouraged to enter the free fertility journey giveaway by visiting pridejoybaby.com, where individuals can enter for their chance to win a personalized fertility package. With a grand prize retail value of up to $75,000, the package includes IVF services by nationally-recognized fertility service providers who use the latest science and technologies in reproductive medicine, egg donation services, and all surrogacy agency fees including journey coordination and management, surrogate screening and support, and specialized legal guidance.

According to FamilyEquality.org, the gap between non-LGBTQ millennials and LGBTQ millennials who are actively planning to grow their families is closing (55% vs 48%)1. More interestingly, 63% of LGBTQ people who are planning families expect to use assisted reproductive technology, including surrogacy, foster care or adoption to become parents2. Thanks to advances in infertility science, access to innovative technologies and the availability of compassionate reproductive experts, this dream is becoming more of a reality for many aspiring parents in the LGBTQ+ community.

"In the last several years, the ability for members of our community - the queer community - to build a family has become easier. The challenges we face are often different from those of the straight community," says Travis Lairson, head of Bundl Fertility. "Understanding that the LGBTQ+ community continues to face challenges and stigmas, we are proud to collaborate with these exceptional fertility companies to do our part to spread the message of accessibility, inclusivity and most importantly, that everyone, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity, deserves to build their families in any way necessary."

"Over the past 25 years, Circle Surrogacy has helped over a thousand members of the LGBTQ+ community start their families through surrogacy. We are proud to be part of that journey for so many. The A Lifetime of Pride and Joy campaign is a perfect avenue for us to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, and the many great parents within it," says Sam Hyde, President, Circle Surrogacy & Egg Donation.

In addition to A Lifetime of Pride and Joy giveaway, the public is encouraged to promote the message of inclusivity by sharing their own stories of pride and joy on their social media pages with the hashtags #prideandjoy and #familyequality.

There is no purchase necessary to enter A Lifetime of Pride and Joy, and the winner will be announced in early July. To learn more about the campaign and how to enter the free fertility journey giveaway, please visit pridejoybaby.com.

About The Prelude Network™

The Prelude Network™ (Prelude), the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in the U.S., is the clinic network of Inception Fertility- a company whose mission is to shift the paradigm of the fertility market by raising the standard of care, streamlining fragmented components into an integrated system and enhancing the overall patient experience.

Each clinic, as part of the Prelude Network, is committed to delivering the highest level of personalized fertility care by the nation's leading reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and practitioners by focusing on an excellence in science, medicine and the patient experience. The growing Prelude Network has over 40 total locations nationwide, offering a wide range of fertility services including egg freezing, IVF, genetic testing and egg/embryo storage, among others.

About MyEggBank®

Launched in 2010, MyEggBank® (MEB) is the premier network of donor egg banks and practice in North America. It offers its diverse patients who are seeking egg donation as a way to build their families an opportunity to experience the fertility journey through education, compassionate care that utilizes the latest science and technologies in assisted reproductive medicine. It also provides egg donors with a personalized and comfortable experience, while welcoming new clinics to its growing network. Part of the Inception Fertility brand of families, MyEggBank is a pioneer in reproductive care as it is the first frozen-egg donor bank to use vitrification and this innovation has led MEB to having the highest number of live births than any egg bank in North America.

About Bundl™ Fertility

With Bundl™, fertility patients can easily build a bundle of treatments that best suit their needs. Where Bundl shines is how they put together a bundle of treatments at a discounted cost, bringing peace of mind and giving patients fertility financial freedom.

At Bundl, the goal is to allow patients to take back control of their fertility by making your fertility experience as easy and fulfilling as possible. Bundl understands how overwhelming the entire process of fertility uncertainty is. That is why they bundle multiple fertility treatments together to increase the patient's chances of success while providing a peace of mind of lower cost treatment.

For fertility practitioners, Bundl is another opportunity to provide patients with a unique plan tailored to their specific needs, resulting in higher patient retention and success rates.

About Circle Surrogacy & Egg Donation

Circle Surrogacy & Egg Donation was founded on the belief that everyone should have the opportunity to be a parent. To this day, that belief is at the core of everything we do. For 25 years, we've helped straight and LGBTQ+ couples and singles fulfill their dreams of parenthood by helping bring more than 2,300 babies into this world…and counting! We are the most successful surrogacy agency with a 99.3% success rate for parents bringing home a baby. Circle Surrogacy is the only agency that offers two truly fixed price options designed to help as many Intended Parents as possible while reducing variable costs. Circle is an agency comprised of social workers and lawyers, accountants and intake associates, and program managers and coordinators; but, more importantly, we're an agency made up of parents, surrogates and egg donors, who are passionate about helping people build their families. Together, we make parenthood possible.®

1 LGBTQ Family Building Survey - Family Equality

2 LGBTQ Family Building Survey - Family Equality

Contact:

Victoria Shockley

919-780-9727

[email protected]

SOURCE Prelude Network

Related Links

https://www.preludefertility.com

