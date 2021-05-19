A Light, Summer Meal That's Indulgent and Satisfying
OPELOUSAS, La., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shrimp and pasta come together for this healthy and fresh meal that's full of flavor! This Shrimp & Broccolini Pasta in Creole Dill Sauce by Creole For The Soul is quick and easy to make, and sure to fill you up with flavors from Tony Chachere's® Original Creole Seasoning that you can enjoy this summer without the guilt or bloat.
SHRIMP & BROCCOLINI PASTA IN CREOLE DILL SAUCE
INGREDIENTS
2 Pounds Shrimp, Peeled and Deveined, Tails On (Optional)
12 Ounces Brown Rice Spaghetti or Pasta of Your Choice
2 Cups Broccolini, Chopped
1 Tablespoon Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1 Tablespoon Butter
½ Cup Vegetable Broth
2 Tablespoons Lemon Juice
1 Cup Coconut Cream or Full-Fat Coconut Milk
¼ Cup Fresh Dill, Chopped
Tony Chachere's Original Creole Seasoning, to Taste
Cayenne Pepper, to Taste
Italian Seasoning, to Taste
PREPARATION
Prep Time: 15 Minutes
Cook Time: 25 Minutes
Serves: 4-6
- Bring a pot of water to a boil and add pasta. Cook pasta to al dente, per package directions.
- While pasta is cooking, heat oil and butter in a skillet over medium-high heat.
- Season shrimp with Italian seasoning and Tony Chachere's Original Creole Seasoning. Add shrimp to hot skillet and cook for 2 minutes on each side and then remove from pan.
- Add the broccolini to the pan and toss into pan drippings (add a little more olive oil if needed). Lower heat to medium, cover the pan with a lid, and cook broccolini for 3 minutes.
- Remove broccolini from pan and pour in the vegetable broth, lemon juice, and coconut milk. Stir in cayenne pepper and Tony Chachere's Original Creole Seasoning.
- Reduce heat to medium low and simmer for about 15 minutes, allowing the sauce to reduce and get a little thicker. Stir in dill and simmer for 5 more minutes. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed.
- Add the shrimp and broccolini back into the pan and let it heat through. Drain the pasta and add into the saucepan. Mix until noodles and sauce are well incorporated.
- Add a serving to a pasta bowl and top with fresh dill. Enjoy!
