A-LIGN Issues First ISO 42001 Certification to Synthesia

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A-LIGN, the leading provider in cybersecurity compliance, has issued its first unaccredited ISO/IEC 42001 certification to Synthesia, marking a groundbreaking achievement in artificial intelligence (AI) compliance.

The issuance of Synthesia's ISO 42001 certificate highlights A-LIGN's unwavering commitment to excellence and its role in empowering clients to achieve and maintain the highest levels of compliance in the ever-evolving AI landscape.

"AI is revolutionizing our world, driving change in both business operations and regulatory frameworks," said Patrick Sullivan, VP of Strategy & Innovation at A-LIGN. "At A-LIGN, we are dedicated to innovation through services like ISO 42001, ensuring our clients receive the trusted quality they expect as the AI landscape evolves. This commitment enables industry leaders like Synthesia to leverage compliance as a strategic advantage."

London-based Synthesia is the first AI video company to achieve ISO 42001 compliance. This certification sets a new benchmark in the industry, showcasing Synthesia and A-LIGN's joint dedication to compliance innovation and high-quality security.

"Synthesia is committed to the responsible, transparent, and secure development of AI technologies, and achieving ISO 42001 certification through A-LIGN's audit process demonstrates our dedication to these principles," said Martin Tschammer, Head of Security at Synthesia. "A-LIGN's expertise and attention to detail helped us identify and remediate any gaps in our rigorous processes. Together, we have led the way for the rest of the industry in the adoption of this standard, fostering trust and ensuring the long-term success of AI development and use."

About A-LIGN

A-LIGN is the leading provider of high-quality, efficient cybersecurity compliance programs. Combining experienced auditors and audit management technology, A-LIGN provides the widest breadth and depth of services including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, FedRAMP, and PCI. A-LIGN is the number one issuer of SOC 2 and a leading HITRUST and FedRAMP assessor. To learn more, visit a-lign.com.

About Synthesia

Synthesia is the world's leading enterprise AI video communications platform. More than 55,000 businesses, including half of the Fortune 100, use it to communicate efficiently and share knowledge at scale using AI avatars. Founded in 2017, Synthesia is headquartered in London and makes video creation, collaboration and sharing easy for everyone. Learn more at https://synthesia.io/.

