A-LIGN Ranks #28 On 2021 Tampa Bay Business Journal's Fast 50

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa Bay Business Journal revealed that A-LIGN, a leading security and compliance partner to more than 2,500 global clients, has ranked 28 on its 2021 Fast 50 list of Tampa Bay's fastest-growing private companies, posting a 85.21% increase in revenue over the last three years. The companies on the 2021 Fast 50 list had a combined revenue of $2.19 billion in 2020, and employ an impressive 7,561 people, including 4,308 residents located in the Tampa Bay Area.

"It's an honor to be recognized as one of the 2021 Fast 50 honorees for the fourth consecutive year," said Scott Price, Chief Executive Officer at A-LIGN. "This recognition further validates our commitment to providing opportunities and fueling growth in the Tampa Bay area. I'm so proud of what we continue to accomplish as a company and look forward to continuing to serve our local community and customers around the globe."

This award comes on the heels of a string of accolades A-LIGN has recently won including CEO, Scott Price, named an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Florida Award Finalist, and CFO, Michael Branca, recognized by Tampa Bay Business Journal as an honoree for the 2021 CFO of the Year. A-LIGN was also featured as one of Consulting Magazine's 2021 Best Small Firms to Work For. The rankings for this recognition are based on 12,000+ surveys representing more than 300 firms. The survey ranks employee satisfaction across culture, career development, work/life balance, client engagement, compensation & benefits, and firm leadership.

