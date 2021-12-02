A-LIGN Welcomes Technology Veteran Scott Schwan as Chief Product Officer

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybersecurity and compliance audit firm A-LIGN is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Schwan to Chief Product Officer for the A-SCEND compliance management platform. The growth and continued development of the A-SCEND platform demands a unique blend of industry knowledge, business and technical savvy, cross-team collaboration, and project execution skills to help deliver a strong value proposition for A-LIGN customers.

Schwan is responsible for the product vision, strategy, and evangelism for the A-SCEND suite of software and portal products. His team interacts with internal and external customers to learn, capture, and prioritize product features into a delivery roadmap. By acting as a conduit between customers and building company-wide product alignment across A-LIGN teams, Schwan and his team will build a product and user experience that customers will love.

"The compliance auditing industry is experiencing a renaissance as organizations look to enable service delivery through software implementation," says Schwan. "This amounts to a major cultural shift and I am excited to join A-LIGN in its efforts to be the preeminent software-enabled compliance service in the world."

Prior to joining A-LIGN, Schwan was founder and CEO at Shujinko, a SaaS startup focused on automating enterprise compliance. Before Shujinko, he was the director of cloud engineering at Starbucks, where he led a team of DevSecOps engineers responsible for delivering an internal product for Starbucks development teams. Additionally, Schwan was a security and infrastructure leader at CardFree, a principal security architect and lead security engineer at Starbucks, PCI-DSS program manager for Tommy Bahama, an IT auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers, and a network administrator for SAP.

About A-LIGN:

A-LIGN is a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 2,500 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider approach as a licensed SOC 1 and SOC 2 Assessor, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HISTRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, candidate CMMC C3PAO, and Qualified Security Assessor Company. Working with small businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN experts and its proprietary compliance management platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience.

