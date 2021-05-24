A-LIGN's Arti Lalwani Honored in 2021 Women Leaders in Technology by Consulting Magazine

This honor recognizes women leaders in technology for excellence in three categories—leadership, client service and innovation. While often overlooked in the consulting profession where three-quarters of the industry is male, the role of women in the technology field is essential. Consulting Magazine created this award in 2020 to recognize the impact women are making in the consulting profession each and every day.

Scott Price, Chief Executive Officer at A-LIGN notes Arti's commitment to the organization and her profession. "Arti is always demonstrating excellence in client services and consistently receives outstanding feedback from both the clients she serves and her colleagues. During her time at A-LIGN, she has proven herself as a natural leader, providing guidance, training, and defining methodology for a team of 19 ISO specialists, and representing A-LIGN in the broader ISO community. Arti's forward-thinking approach to consulting and compliance continues to build the foundation for positioning A-LIGN as a leading security and compliance provider in the industry."

When asked about the best advice she's ever received as a woman in her field, Lalwani commented, "In an industry that stereotypes how women should act, it's okay to be yourself. There's a specific personality that is expected for this industry, and I've learned that I can still be professional and bring my opinions and personality to the table. Petar Besalev , A-LIGN's EVP of Cybersecurity and Compliance Services and one of my greatest mentors, has iterated that no harm will come from being myself and to not underestimate the value I can bring to my team and the firm. It is OK to be smart, driven, and have an opinion."

The winners will be highlighted in an issue of Consulting Magazine and celebrated through a virtual program. To learn more about this year's group of winners, please visit Consulting Magazine 2021 Women Leaders in Technology .

Arti Lalwani, Associate Director of ISO Markets and Accreditation

Arti is the Associate Director of ISO Markets and Accreditations at A-LIGN, where she manages the ISO team, ISO audits, client certifications and accreditation methodology. She is a certified ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Lead Auditor with extensive experience in ISO 27001, ISO 27701, ISO 22301 and ISO 9001. Arti has assisted Fortune 500 companies and leading service providers with certification and surveillance audits. Before joining A-LIGN, Arti assisted certification bodies with practice development methodology, leading audits and planning engagements.

