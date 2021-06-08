A-LIGN's Scott Price Named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Florida Award Finalist

Price founded A-LIGN in 2009 to bring a new approach for security, assurance and compliance solutions to companies worldwide, addressing systemic inefficiencies he had experienced completing thousands of audits. Through its unique integration of technology and human experts, A-LIGN delivers a unique, high-quality service powered by automation and optimization to organizations of all sizes, from SMB to the Global 1000. Over the last decade, A-LIGN has experienced tremendous growth, reaching over 350 employees and 2,500 customers. With office locations in 5 countries and revenues growing at over 30% YoY, the company is poised for tremendous growth as it executes on an aggressive software roadmap and continued expansion plans to meet the rapidly increasing demand for cybersecurity and compliance at all levels of the market.

"Being recognized as an EY Entrepreneur of the Year Finalist is a tremendous honor not only for me but for the entire team at A-LIGN," stated Price. "The entrepreneurial spirit runs deep throughout our company and I attribute much of our success to this mindset. As a team, we remain committed to seeking out change, embracing critical thinking, innovation and continuous improvement. Our industry is evolving quickly as third-party security auditing is now a core component for establishing deeper business relationships for organizations around the world. The trailblazing attitude that carried us to today will be what allows us to excel and lead the market over the next 24 months."

Price was selected by a panel of independent judges . Award winners will be announced during a special virtual celebration on August 5, 2021 and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world.

The program honors unstoppable business leaders whose ambition, ingenuity and courage in the face of adversity help catapult us from the now to next and beyond. Nominees are evaluated based on six criteria: entrepreneurial leadership; talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, to be announced in November 2021 at the Strategic Growth Forum® , one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2022.

