A Little French Flair at the ICFF

NEW YORK, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With the objective to present what French exclusive furniture and home accessories manufacturers have to offer, l'Ameublement Français (My Furniture is French), through the French Furniture Export Group, will bring some of its members as exhibitors for the 2018 ICFF.

From indoor to outdoor furniture to the most exclusive lighting and home accessories, these exhibitors will show what French Flair is all about.

My Furniture is French ICFF's members

Atelier Alain Ellouz, Les ateliers Allot, Lafuma, Maison DRUCKER, Objet de curiosité, Fermob and My Furniture is French team will show you the latest creation of the group for 2018.

This group is part of 12 companies from My Furniture is French that have identified NY City as the priority market. This is why, since September 2017, an office is open and a team is available to NY architects and designers in search of exclusive products for their most demanding clientele.

"Strength in numbers," stated Isabelle Hernio, Executive Director for the French Furniture Export Group. "With this first of many groups to come, we believe that our members will benefit from this direct access to the market, and their customers will benefit from instant return on their demand."

Isabelle Hernio noted that before this action, members were on their own when it came to penetrate the NY market.

The participation at the ICFF is one of the events of 2018 where the clientele from NY will be able to see firsthand what French Flair means. Miss Hernio and her team will be expecting the ICFF visitors to discuss the exhibitors' offer.

French Furniture Export Group

We provide a specialized structure set up as an initiative of l'Ameublement français (the Association of the French furniture Industry), the My Furniture is French | l'Ameublement français informs and raises awareness among all stakeholders. We are the representatives and ambassadors for the French furniture industry in the US. https://myfurnitureisfrench.com/usa/

