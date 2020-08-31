A Little Kindness Goes a Long Way with the Entenmann's® Mini Acts of Kindness Sweepstakes

ISLANDIA, N.Y., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Proving the smallest act of kindness can make a BIG difference. To celebrate and encourage mini, yet meaningful gestures of kindness, Entenmann's® Minis announced today the launch of the Mini Acts of Kindness Sweepstakes. Now through October 9, fans can share how they are spreading kindness at www.entenmanns.com/mini-acts-of-kindness for a chance to win big prizes, including weekly cash prizes and one grand prize of $10,000. To spread the kindness even further, each act of kindness will also directly benefit bullying prevention non-profit, STOMP Out Bullying.

Entenmann’s® Mini Acts of Kindness Sweepstakes

"At Entenmann's, we believe any kind gesture, no matter how mini, deserves to be recognized," notes Catherine Danielowich, Brand Manager at Entenmann's®. "This year, kindness is needed more than ever, and we want to celebrate the good deeds that are happening around the country every day and inspire our fans to spread the kindness within their own communities."

Ross Ellis, CEO of STOMP Out Bullying notes, "We are so excited to partner with Entenmann's for this initiative where all acts of kindness, no matter how small, are recognized. Through kindness, we can make the world a better place, and I can't think of a better way to celebrate and spread that message than with the Entenmann's Mini Acts of Kindness campaign."

Fans can submit their acts of kindness at www.entenmanns.com/mini-acts-of-kindness for a chance to win the grand prize of $10,000 as well as cash and other prizes, including one year of free Entenmann's Minis, from weekly prize draws throughout the promotion. For every act of kindness submitted, Entenmann's will donate $1, up to $15,000, to STOMP Out Bullying, the national nonprofit dedicated to reducing and preventing bullying and cyberbullying in schools and communities across the country. The prizing includes:

$10,000 Grand Prize for one winner

Grand Prize for one winner $500 prize for seven winners, each selected weekly

prize for seven winners, each selected weekly One year of free Entenmann's Minis for seven winners, each selected weekly

$100 prize for 70 winners, with 10 selected weekly

For more information on the Mini Acts of Kindness Sweepstakes and STOMP Out Bullying, please visit: www.entenmanns.com/mini-acts-of-kindness and www.stompoutbullying.org.

No Purchase Necessary To Enter Or Win. Go to www.entenmanns.com/mini-acts-of-kindness to enter. Sweepstakes begins 8/31/20 at 9:00 a.m. ET and ends on 10/9/20 at 5:00 p.m. ET. Open to legal residents of the U.S. & D.C., 18 or older as of date of entry. Void where prohibited by law. Subject to Official Rules, available at www.entenmanns.com/mini-acts-of-kindness. Sponsor: Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., 255 Business Center Drive, Horsham, PA 19044.

About Entenmann's® Bakery

Entenmann's history dates back more than 120 years to 1898 when William Entenmann opened his first bakery in Brooklyn, New York. By the 1960s the company was selling delicious donuts throughout the New York metropolitan area; by the 1970s it began selling nationwide. Today, Entenmann's markets over 100 different baked goods in the U.S., producing more than one billion donuts annually – one of which is the #1-best-selling classic Entenmann's Rich Frosted Donut introduced in 1973.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano™, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

About STOMP Out Bullying

Created in 2005, STOMP Out Bullying is the leading national nonprofit dedicated to changing the culture for all students. It works to reduce and prevent bullying, cyberbullying, and other digital abuse; educates against homophobia, LGBTQ discrimination, racism, and hatred; and deters violence in schools, online, and in communities across the country. In this diverse world, STOMP Out Bullying promotes civility, inclusion, and equality. It teaches effective solutions on how to respond to all forms of bullying as well as educating kids and teens in schools and online. It provides help for those in need and at risk of suicide and raises awareness through peer mentoring programs in schools, public service announcements by noted celebrities, and social media campaigns. Learn more at stompoutbullying.org.

