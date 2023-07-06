A Long, Strange Trip: "Save Merriweather" Turns 20

News provided by

MERRIWEATHER ARTS AND CULTURE CENTER

06 Jul, 2023, 08:30 ET

Grassroots effort to prevent venue's closure spurs pavilion's renaissance

COLUMBIA, Md., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Continue Reading
Save Merriweather logo from 2003
Save Merriweather logo from 2003

What:

Merriweather Post Pavilion was set to close twenty years ago, but a group of friends and live music fans teamed up with local politicians and promoters to save, rejuvenate, and eventually acquire the storied venue. In 2003, under the name "Save Merriweather," a handful of friends in their mid-20's organized a grassroots campaign that blossomed into a community movement to preserve the venue. Ultimately, this effort led to a comprehensive renovation of the venue and a transfer of its ownership to the nonprofit Merriweather Arts and Culture Center, helmed by Ian Kennedy, one of the founders of the movement. Not only has the venue been physically re-made under MACC's ownership, it has also become a hub of community, culture, and civic life—a callback to the vision of Merriweather's creation in 1967, and an appropriate role for a venue that sits in the heart of Columbia, Maryland's thriving urban core.

Who:

Ian Kennedy, co-founder of Save Merriweather and Executive Director of the Merriweather Arts and Culture Center 
Ken Ulman, former Howard County Executive and Councilman and current member of MACC's Board of Directors
Justin Carlson, co-founder, Save Merriweather
Merriweather Post Pavilion staff and management 

When:      

The 20th anniversary of Save Merriweather's first public appearance is July 23, 2023, and a celebration will be held to mark this momentous occasion at Merriweather Post Pavilion at 7 PM on July 21.

Where:     

Merriweather Post Pavilion.
10475 Little Patuxent Parkway
Columbia, MD 21044

Additional information:
Merriweather Arts and Culture Center: https://www.merriweatherarts.org/ 

SOURCE MERRIWEATHER ARTS AND CULTURE CENTER

Also from this source

DCACC becomes the Merriweather Arts and Culture Center

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.