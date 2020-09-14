A Look at Defending U.S. Open Champion Gary Woodland's Ultimate Home Practice Setup

CARLSBAD, Calif. and NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Last June, Gary Woodland brought home his first major championship trophy after winning the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. The trophy was a very welcome addition to his Kansas home along with newborn twins but there was something still missing in the Woodland household, a way for Gary to practice whenever he needed while still being home with his growing family. That's where Full Swing came in to install their Pro Series Simulator and Virtual Green, letting Woodland practice on-demand with the most innovative technology, in his basement.

Take a look at how U.S. Open Champion Gary Woodland uses his Full Swing Simulator & Virtual Green in his Kansas home to practice on the world's most iconic courses with real ball flight and no delay.

"I've talked to Jordan, I've been to Tiger's as well and I saw the video with Jason Day," said Woodland, "When I talked to a lot of guys that were installing simulators, Full Swing was by far the best."

"With multiple kids now, it's hard sometimes to get up to the golf course for an extended period of time, it's a big deal to be able to practice at home," said Woodland, "I can use my Full Swing Simulator and Virtual Green and get some work in and not only that, get real work in. It's great that I can get meaningful practice in my house."

Woodland is ready to defend his title next week at Winged Foot, where he will be joined by other fellow Full Swing ambassadors who also have won the U.S. Open including Jordan Spieth (2015), Justin Rose (2013) and 3-time champion Tiger Woods as well as Jason Day and Brandt Snedeker.

