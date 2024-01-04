A Look Inside Mad Arts' Multi-Million-Dollar Museum Expansion

The additions will triple the current gallery space and add an outdoor garden

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mad Arts , an incubator for technology-forward projects and collaborations, is expanding its experiential hub and gallery space, formally open to the public on January 24, 2024. The South Florida community will get the benefit of a sneak preview of Mad Arts during IGNITE Broward , a free art and light festival from January 24 – 28, 2024, in collaboration with the Broward County Cultural Division.

Mad Arts Lobby Designed by MadLabs Core, Adrien M & Claire B, 2020 Photo © Voyez-Vous (Vinciane Lebrun)

"Expanding our physical space and exhibition program formalizes the work we've been doing at the intersection of art and technology over the years," says Executive Director, Marc Aptakin. "We're thrilled to welcome visitors into an entirely new museum experience. This expansion will give Mad Arts an opportunity to bring in more artists, expand educational programs and elevate how we use emerging technology to amplify stories, something that is central to our mission."

Stepping Into Mad Arts

Visitors will be greeted by a site specific lobby designed by the creative team at MadLabs. This bold setup mirrors the tech-driven innovations that will be presented throughout the gallery spaces. Once formally opened, Mad Arts will have a ticketed entrance and will operate 6 days a week. Visitors can purchase tickets online or in the lobby, where they will be met with details about the experiences on view. As an added layer of customer service and experience building, information about the artworks on display will also be available to guests via a unique wristband, offering an option for more engagement or an easy way to wander throughout Mad Arts solo.

Alongside its new permanent collection, Mad Arts will offer a robust programming lineup throughout the year spanning music, lectures and educational programs. The MadLabs Academy will fuse the organization's commitment to art, technology and accessible innovation.

First Floor and Outdoor Space

Mad Arts 50,000 square foot building will take visitors on an unforgettable journey, immersing viewers in art, light-based and tech-infused projects across 20 exhibitions from artists local to the area and from across the globe. The experience continues into the first-floor galleries with RÉSONANCES, an installation by Canadian artist LP Rondeau co-produced by ELEKTRA and distributed by Wireframe Public Art. Core (2020), by the French company Adrien M & Claire B will also be on view as will SysCalls by Stockholm-based artist Jaime Reyes and re|thread, a collective of software researchers, artists and designers. Another highlight includes The Light Pours Out of Me, an intermedia performance and sound-based installation by Miami-based artist Richard Vergez.

The newly-opened second floor of the building showcases existence, a commissioned piece by Japanese artist Makoto Tojiki, inspired by the interconnectedness of light and shadow along with three holographic projections sculptures by Studio McGuire: Ophelia, The Hunter and Sirens. LASER LIKE WATER, an immersive laser, sound, and water installation by JS Baillat, Ottomata, and Diagraf will be on view, as will Forest Perception – if a tree talks in a forest, does anyone listen? by celebrated Japanese artist Akiko Yamashita. 4TH DIMENSION by OLO creative farm is another must-see, as are the three immersive exhibits designed by MadLabs.

Mad Arts will soft launch to the public during IGNITE Broward, with free entry from January 24 – 28, 2024. The space will formally open to all visitors after the festival and will remain open 6 days a week, Tuesday through Sunday. To receive new exhibition and programming announcements along with admission prices, please visit www.yeswearemadarts.com. For ongoing updates and to stay in touch on social media, follow along on Instagram , TikTok and Facebook .

About Mad Arts

Mad Arts is a project that emerged from the dedication of Marc Aptakin, CEO of Mad – an end-to-end creative agency with manufacturing capabilities. Mad Arts' mission is to support artists launch their initial ideas and add Mad's agency expertise and resources to help them create experiences that may have otherwise been out of reach. Mad Arts has a track record of serving as a convening space for artists and community members. Some of the programs that Mad Arts has showcased are the Erotika II Pride Festival, UNDEFEATED dance battle by BREAKINMIA, a youth-led break dance competition conducted by Sergio Garcia, CODAsummit NFT, IGNITE Festival in collaboration with the Broward County Cultural Division, the pioneering NFT exhibition: Phygital Cities of the Future, as well as solo shows from local and international creatives such as Maggie Steber, Phillip Lique, and David Carson. To learn more, please visit www.yeswearemadarts.com .

