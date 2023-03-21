A Look Into the Royal Frenchel Dog Breed and the Creator Anahata Graceland

SEATTLE, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anahata Graceland, the passionate visionary behind Royal Frenchel Bulldogs, has cultivated a breed that has not only captured the hearts of dog enthusiasts worldwide but also created a lasting impact on the lives of those fortunate enough to call themselves Royal Frenchel owners. As the original breeder of this remarkable crossbreed, Graceland's dedication to the well-being and companionship of these dogs has led to the creation of a thriving community and a breed that is cherished for its exceptional health and heartwarming disposition.

Royal Frenchel Bulldogs were born out of Graceland's desire to unite and improve the best qualities of primarily two beloved breeds, the French Bulldog and the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. Through meticulous breeding practices, Graceland developed a breed that marries the charm and appeal of its predecessors while achieving superior health and longevity.

Royal Frenchels come in three sizes—Regular (Height 14-15″, Length 16-20″), Small (Height 12-14″, Length 12-16″), and the far smaller Micro Mini (Height 7-13", Length 11-13″)—these loving and loyal companions have become a favorite among dog owners for their sturdy, confident demeanor and their unparalleled ability to form deep bonds with their human counterparts.

At the core of Graceland's mission is a steadfast commitment to transparency and the health of each Royal Frenchel Bulldog. By continually monitoring breeding lines and responding promptly to any issues that may arise, Graceland and her team ensure the highest possible standard of health for each dog.

This unwavering dedication to their well-being has earned Royal Frenchels a prestigious accolade as one of the top two dogs in the US for health and longevity. To further reinforce this commitment, Graceland's policy requires all adoptions to include pet insurance, guaranteeing the best possible care for each canine companion.

In past years, Graceland and her team have brought together the Royal Frenchel community with the highly anticipated Royal Frenchel Day. This event, held at Victor Steinbrueck Park near Seattle's iconic Pike's Market, serves as an annual reunion for Royal Frenchel families to celebrate their shared love for these extraordinary dogs.

Attendees revel in a day filled with activities, including showcasing their puppies, meeting fellow Royal Frenchel owners, and enjoying live jazz performances. A highlight of the event is the parade, where Royal Frenchels of all shapes, sizes, colors, and personalities proudly strut their stuff, reinforcing the breed's well-deserved title as "The Dog that Stole Seattle's Heart."

The remarkable story of Anahata Graceland and the Royal Frenchel Bulldogs serves as a testament to the transformative power of love, passion, and dedication. As the original breeder of this unique and enchanting breed, Graceland has left an indelible mark on the hearts of dog lovers around the world. With each passing year, the Royal Frenchel community continues to grow, further solidifying the breed's legacy as a cherished companion and a heartwarming symbol of the unbreakable bond between humans and their four-legged friends.

For more information about Royal Frenchel and their dogs please see their website: https://www.royalfrenchel.com/. For more information or to contact Anahata Graceland directly visit her LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/anahata-graceland-therarebird/.

