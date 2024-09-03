'A lot can be done if Global South stands together'

BEIJING, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) will be held in Beijing from September 4 to 6. It takes place at a critical juncture when the world is grappling with various regional and global crises and there is a pressing need for countries from the Global South to join hands. How will this year's FOCAC elevate ties between China and Africa? What is the significance of building a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future? The Global Times (GT) interviewed a number of former officials and pundits from various African countries to share their insights and stories.

In the third article of this series, GT reporter Wang Wenwen interviewed Melha Rout Biel (Biel), executive director of the Institute for Strategic and Policy Studies, South Sudan.

GT: What is your expectation for this year's FOCAC?

Biel: This year, we have a lot of expectations for FOCAC. The agenda of this year's FOCAC is expected to focus on geopolitics, debts sustainability, innovation, climate change and climate financing. These are very useful areas.

Geopolitics is very important. Nowadays, we have a lot of crises in the world such as the Israel-Palestine conflict and the Ukraine-Russia conflict. We have a lot of issues that need to be addressed. Therefore, it has become increasingly important to engage and use peaceful means to settle problems, rather than military ones.

Another issue is climate change. As I'm speaking, I am in South Sudan. Here, we have had a lot of floods for the last six years. That shows how important climate financing is. Regarding innovation, we have a lot of challenges in Africa, especially in my country South Sudan. You must have the tools, the knowhow, or somebody to teach you how to do things, and innovation is very important too. China has become very innovative in many areas, with its efforts to go green. We visited a number of factories in China and we were very impressed with what they are doing there, without causing damage to the environment.

With respect to debt financing, China has done a lot to support Africa, but there is also criticism about debts. A loan is an agreement between two parties. If you take out a loan and say, "I'm going to pay the loan back in five or 10 years," you are supposed to prepare yourself to make sure that you pay them back in time. But in most circumstances, it is not the case. The problem lies with the people who are taking out the loans, not China.

All in all, we have high expectations for this year's FOCAC. I hope that besides the agenda, contracts and agreements can also be signed by the heads of state and participants there.

GT: How do you view China's engagement with the African continent in the past few years?

Biel: I'm quite sure it has been a positive development. I've been traveling to different parts of Africa in the last two years. If you look around, you will see there are a lot of activities going on, for example, roads and bridges are being constructed. And most of the construction firms are either Chinese or use money from China. We need development in terms of a road network throughout Africa, and China is trying to invest to make that happen.

GT: What is the key for China-South Sudan relations?

Biel: When we talk about China-South Sudan relations, first of all, we have to remember that South Sudan is an oil-dependent country. We depend on oil for 98 percent of our income. China needs oil. We had a war between 2013 and 2020, after which almost everyone left South Sudan, but China stayed. We are benefiting from each other.

Also, we have a lot of students from South Sudan going to China for education. China has helped South Sudan to print textbooks for primary education.

South Sudan has a lot of resources, but we have not explored them now because of the instability we have. Chinese peacekeeping forces in South Sudan are good for us. You can't do business when there is a war.

Furthermore, South Sudan supports the one-China principle and takes an active part in China-proposed initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative and the Global Development Initiative. Meanwhile, China has offered support to South Sudan at international occasions such as calling for the UN to lift sanctions.

We have a lot of mutual interests, and I'm quite sure if we have stability in South Sudan, we can become even more closer with China. For example, we need China in terms of agriculture. We don't want to be oil-dependent anymore. We can invest in agriculture and I know China has very good technology.

GT: Both China and African countries are Global South countries. What do you think of China's role in defending and promoting the interests of the Global South?

Biel: China is a very powerful country in many areas. China's voice is very important. It helps the Global South to stand firm in defending their interest.

We are very thankful for China to take the lead on this. There are a lot of things that can be done if the Global South stands together. I'm quite sure that China is not alone, Africa is not alone. Others ignoring this is a big shame. It is going to influence world politics. Many countries are now opening their eyes to see the benefits of being a member of the Global South.

GT: Have you taken note of the concept of "Chinese modernization"? How does "Chinese modernization" offer experiences to Africa?

Biel: I think Chinese modernization is a very interesting concept. I read about the history of China's opening-up and have taken part in seminars organized by different Chinese institutions. In China, people have a firm commitment to what China wants to be. This is what is missing in many third world countries.

In my eyes, Chinese modernization has many components. For example, China is now becoming cleaner. Across the country, China is winning the fight against pollution and becoming greener. While we have modernization, we also have to take better care of the environment.

Technology plays a very important role in modernization. If we support modernization, Africa must also make sure that we support technology development. We need people with great minds, good scientists and young people who are flexible and can learn new things. This is a long-term investment. I know it took China a long time to come to where it is today.

In this year's FOCAC summit, industrialization is one of the key points. Africa aims to achieve industrialization, so I think China's industrialization and China's opening-up are something that we can learn a lot from, not only as a country, but also as a continent.

