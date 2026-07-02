A Love Letter to Paris: Mathieu Bitton Brings Paris Blues to Chicago

Leica Store & Gallery Chicago presents the celebrated exhibition featuring iconic photographs and new works created exclusively for its Chicago debut.

CHICAGO, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leica Store & Gallery Chicago is proud to present Paris Blues, the acclaimed exhibition by visionary photographer Mathieu Bitton, on view July 9–August 23, 2026. Following acclaimed presentations at Leica Gallery Los Angeles and Leica Gallery New York, Paris Blues makes its Chicago debut featuring photographs from Bitton's bestselling monograph Paris Blues (teNeues), alongside thirteen new works created exclusively for the Leica Gallery Chicago exhibition.

Leica Store & Gallery Chicago presents Mathieu Bitton Brings Paris Blues Leica Store & Gallery Chicago presents Mathieu Bitton Brings Paris Blues

Internationally recognized for his distinctive visual language, Bitton is a three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning photographer, creative director, and producer whose work has helped shape the visual identity of contemporary music and culture. Through longstanding collaborations with artists including Lenny Kravitz, Quincy Jones and Dave Chappelle, he has spent decades documenting defining personalities and cultural moments while building a multidisciplinary career spanning photography, design, music, and visual storytelling. In recognition of his contributions to the arts, Bitton was named a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters by the French Ministry of Culture in 2012.

While Bitton's portraits of legendary musicians and cultural icons have earned worldwide acclaim, Paris Blues reveals a deeply personal side of his work. Born and raised in Paris until his teenage years, Bitton returns to the city with the perspective of both a native son and a lifelong traveler, creating an intimate portrait of the place that first inspired his artistic vision.

Photographed primarily in luminous black and white, Paris Blues moves effortlessly between iconic landmarks and hidden corners, chance encounters and quiet observations. The images unfold like a visual jazz composition, capturing Paris not simply as a destination, but as a living source of memory, rhythm, beauty, and inspiration.

The project has received international recognition beyond the gallery world. It was featured during Art Basel Miami Beach through a special presentation with Poltrona Frau, further highlighting its presence at the intersection of photography, design, and contemporary culture.

"Paris. City of lights and dreams. City of love and poetry. City of Jazz and majesty. The city that made my favorite artists better artists because of the alchemy that runs through its core and turns every moment into gold." — Mathieu Bitton

More than a photography exhibition, Paris Blues is a love letter to the city that continues to inspire Bitton's creative life. Through moments both intimate and iconic, it invites audiences to experience Paris through the eyes of an artist returning home, discovering beauty in the everyday and poetry in the fleeting.

As part of the exhibition program, Leica Gallery Chicago will host an opening reception on Friday July 10th from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, were guests will have the opportunity to experience Paris Blues and meet the artist. On Saturday, July 11, at 12:00 PM, Bitton will participate in an artist talk and book signing.

Exhibition Hours:

Leica Gallery Chicago is open Monday through Saturday, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, and Sunday from 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM.

Leica Store and Gallery Chicago

800 N Michigan Avenue Chicago IL, 60611, 312 705-3670

About Leica Camera

Leica Camera AG is a global premium manufacturer of cameras, lenses, and sports optics products, with a company history spanning over 150 years. As part of its growth strategy, Leica has expanded into mobile imaging (smartphones), high-quality eyeglass lenses and watch manufacturing, and is also present in the home cinema segment with its own projectors.

Headquartered in Wetzlar, Germany, with a second production facility in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, Leica Camera AG operates a global network of sales subsidiaries and more than 120 Leica Stores.

The Leica brand represents excellent quality, German craftsmanship, and industrial design, seamlessly combined with innovative technology. An integral part of the brand's culture is its commitment to fostering photographic culture, exemplified by approximately 30 Leica Galleries worldwide, Leica Academies, and prestigious international awards such as the Leica Hall of Fame Award and the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA).

50 Years of Leica Galleries

For 50 years, Leica Galleries across the globe have existed as more than mere exhibition spaces. They are places for imagination, dialogue, and connection. Since the first Leica Gallery opened in Wetzlar in 1976, a global network of Leica Galleries has grown across continents. These galleries are united by the belief that images have the power to move people and change perspectives. The Leica Galleries celebrate the art of seeing and the power of photography. They have been bringing cultures, generations, and stories together, spanning borders, for half a century – reinforcing the idea that true photography is timeless and that seeing is still a universal language.

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SOURCE Leica Camera USA