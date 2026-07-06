Featuring photographs from her award-winning monograph and new unpublished works, Jamie Johnson's long-term documentary project offers a rare and intimate portrait of childhood within Ireland's Traveller community.

NEW YORK, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Gallery New York is pleased to present Growing Up Travelling, a powerful solo exhibition by acclaimed documentary photographer Jamie Johnson. Opening July 16 and on view through August 30, 2026, the exhibition features photographs from Johnson's award-winning and sold-out monograph Growing Up Travelling (Kehrer Verlag, 2021), alongside new, previously unpublished works from the ongoing series.

Leica Store & Gallery New York Presents Growing Up Travelling by Jamie Johnson Leica Store & Gallery New York Presents Growing Up Travelling by Jamie Johnson

For more than a decade, Johnson has documented the lives of Irish Traveller children and families throughout Ireland. An indigenous Irish ethnic minority, the Traveller community maintains a distinct cultural identity and rich oral tradition while continuing to face widespread discrimination and social exclusion. Through years of repeated visits and sustained engagement, Johnson developed close relationships within the community, creating a body of work that offers a rare and deeply personal perspective on childhood, family, identity, and belonging.

The exhibition traces the lives of the young people Johnson first photographed years ago, many of whom have since grown into adulthood. Her images reveal moments of joy, resilience, tenderness, and strength, presenting a nuanced portrait of a community often misunderstood or overlooked. Rather than reinforcing stereotypes, Growing Up Travelling invites viewers to encounter the individuality and humanity of its subjects through intimate visual storytelling.

"Over the years, I have traveled back and forth to Ireland, returning again and again to photograph many of the same children as they grow up," says Johnson. "What began as a photographic project evolved into lasting friendships and a long-term commitment to documenting a community that welcomed me into their lives."

At its core, the exhibition explores the universal experience of childhood while examining how culture, tradition, and environment shape young lives. As both a documentary photographer and a mother, Johnson brings empathy and curiosity to her work, capturing the complexities of growing up within a rapidly changing world.

"Each time I return, things have changed, yet the relationships remain," Johnson reflects. "The children I first photographed years ago are now young adults, and new generations continue to grow up before my lens."

Through Growing Up Travelling, Johnson offers a compelling visual record of a living culture while celebrating the dignity, humor, resilience, and spirit of the children and families she has come to know. The exhibition serves as both an important documentary archive and a reminder of photography's unique ability to foster understanding across communities.

Prints featured in the exhibition were generously provided by Weldon Color Lab.

As part of the exhibition program, Leica Gallery will host an opening reception on Thursday, July 16, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, welcoming guests to experience Growing Up Travelling and meet the artist. On Tuesday, July 21, at 6:30 PM, Johnson will join Leica Gallery New York Director Michael Foley for an artist talk exploring the stories, relationships, and experiences behind the photographs.

These programs reflect Leica Gallery's ongoing commitment to celebrating the art of visual storytelling and connecting exceptional photographers with audiences, collectors, and the broader photographic community.

Exhibition Hours:

Leica Gallery New York is open Monday through Saturday, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, and Sunday from 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM.

Leica Store and Gallery Meatpacking District NYC

406 W 13th St., New York, NY 10014; 332-222-1690

Please find further information at:

Nike Communications Inc.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 201-995-0051

Internet: leica-camera.com

SOURCE Leica Camera USA