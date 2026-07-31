An anniversary exhibition bringing together renowned photographers and emerging artists to honor a decade of creativity, collaboration, and the vibrant photographic community that continues to shape Boston.

BOSTON, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Store and Gallery Boston proudly marks its 10th anniversary this fall with Community Garden: Celebrating 10 Years of Leica Store and Gallery Boston, a special exhibition honoring the artists, partnerships, and creative community that have defined the store over the past decade.

Leica Store and Gallery Boston Celebrates 10 Years with Community Garden - Photo Credit: Luvia Lazo Leica Store and Gallery Boston Celebrates 10 Years with Community Garden - Photo Credit: Mav Fernandez

Leica Store and Gallery Boston first opened its doors in September 2016 with a community gathering and a retrospective exhibition by acclaimed photographer Constantine Manos. Since then, the Store and Gallery has become a vibrant destination for photography in New England, presenting dozens of exhibitions, Leica Akademie workshops, artist talks, portfolio reviews, and community events that have helped shape Boston's photographic landscape.

Over the past ten years, Leica Store and Gallery Boston has cultivated enduring partnerships with organizations including the Photographic Resource Center, Social Documentary Network, Digital Silver Imaging, the Griffin Museum of Photography, and many others. Beyond its exhibitions and educational programming, the gallery has become a welcoming gathering place where photographers regularly meet to exchange ideas, share new work, discover inspiration, and connect before returning to photograph the city.

"For the past decade, Leica Store and Gallery Boston has been much more than a retail space," said Mike Giannattasio, President of Leica Camera North America. "It has become a gathering place for photographers, artists, and enthusiasts, helping foster a vibrant creative community in New England. We're proud to celebrate this milestone and excited for what the next chapter will bring. This anniversary belongs to the photographers, partners, educators, and visitors who have made Leica Boston what it is today"

The exhibition also coincides with the 50th anniversary of Leica Galleries worldwide, reinforcing Leica's longstanding commitment to supporting photography not only through its products, but through spaces dedicated to artistic exchange and visual storytelling.

To commemorate this milestone, Community Garden reunites 13 photographers who have previously exhibited at the gallery alongside four emerging artists representing the next generation of Leica photographers in the city.

Featured returning photographers include Mathieu Bitton, Ismail Ferdous, Svet Jacqueline, Luvia Lazo, Vanessa Leroy, Constantine Manos, Mary Ellen Mark, Jennifer McClure, Phil Penman, Maggie Steber, Alex Webb, Rebecca Norris Webb, and Eva Woolridge.

The exhibition also welcomes four emerging photographers: Mav Fernandez, Raphael Lehnen, Artemisia Luk, and Abdoul Nasser Mika. Together, these artists reflect the evolving creative energy of Boston's photographic community while demonstrating the continued relevance of Leica cameras across generations.

Spanning photographs created between 1961 and 2026, Community Garden brings together work made across Greece, New York, Boston, Canada, Mexico, Ukraine, Brazil, and the Dominican Republic. Created using both film and digital Leica cameras, the exhibition spans color and black-and-white photography across portraiture, abstraction, landscape, studio practice, documentary photography, and street photography.

While each artist brings a distinct visual language shaped by their own heritage and lived experience, the exhibition is united by a shared exploration of the natural world, public space, and community. Many of the photographs examine how nature persists within urban environments, quietly shaping everyday life. Others explore the ways landscapes connect us to family, memory, cultural identity, and faith.

Together, the works consider how both natural and built environments become places of gathering, belonging, and exchange.

Like a thriving community garden, the exhibition serves as a shared space where artists and audiences can come together to discover new perspectives, cultivate meaningful conversations, and celebrate the enduring connections between photography, place, and community.

"Community Garden celebrates the people who have shaped Leica Store and Gallery Boston over the past ten years while welcoming the next generation of artists into our community," said Bell Pitkin, Gallery Manager of Leica Store and Gallery Boston. "It's a reflection of the connections, creativity, and shared love of photography that continue to define this gallery."

As Leica Store and Gallery Boston celebrates its first decade, Community Garden looks back on the relationships that built the gallery while looking ahead to the artists and ideas that will define its next chapter.

As part of the exhibition program, Leica will host an opening reception and anniversary party on Friday, August 14 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, welcoming guests to experience Community Garden: Celebrating 10 Years of Leica Store and Gallery Boston.

Exhibition Hours:

Leica Store and Gallery Boston is open Monday through Saturday, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, and Sunday from 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM.

Leica Store and Gallery Boston

74 Arlington St. Boston, MA 02116

Please find further information at:

Nike Communications Inc.

Number: 201-995-0051

Email: [email protected]

Internet: leica-camera.com

SOURCE Leica Camera USA