A-Lumination Electric Celebrates Its 35th Year of Exceptional Electrical Service in Florida

A-Lumination Electric

07 Feb, 2024, 11:00 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A-Lumination Electric, a leading electrical services company based in Orlando, Florida, is thrilled to celebrate its 35th year in business since its establishment in 1989. For 35 years, A-Lumination Electric has been a cornerstone in providing exceptional electrical service and repair for homes throughout Central Florida, including Orlando, College Park, Windermere, Winter Park, and Lake Mary.

Founder and owner Steve Orsolits expressed his gratitude for the continued support, proudly stating, "Celebrating our 35th year in business is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and expertise of our team at A-Lumination Electric. We are proud to have served Central Florida for over two decades and look forward to continuing to provide exceptional electrical services for many more years."

Visit https://a-lumination.com/ to learn more about how A-Lumination Electric has been Orlando's top electrical contractor for 35 years.

Top Tier A+ Rated Electricians

A-Lumination Electric is not only celebrating its 35th year in business, but is also highlighting its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. The company is proud to be an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating, a recognition of its dedication to quality service.

Providing a wide range of residential electrical services, A-Lumination Electric's professional electricians are available 24/7 to handle all types of electrical work, including troubleshooting, control wiring, electrical outlet installation, and circuit breaker repair.

Premier Electrical Services Include:

  • Residential Electrical Services
  • Commercial Electrical Services
  • Electrical Troubleshooting & Repair
  • Code & Safety Inspections
  • Outlets & Switches
  • Wiring & Rewiring
  • Panels & Circuit Breakers
  • Surge Protector Service
  • GFCI & AFCI Services
  • Interior & Exterior Lighting
  • Fans & Fixtures
  • Electrical Generator Services

Trust A-Lumination Electric To Get The Job Done Right!

When it comes to pricing, A-Lumination Electric stands out by charging by the job, not by the hour. Customers know upfront what the electrical work will cost before the team even starts, providing transparency and avoiding unexpected expenses. The company takes pride in completing jobs efficiently and effectively, ensuring satisfaction without putting a dent in the customer's wallet.

A-Lumination Electric invites clients, partners, and the community to join in celebrating this momentous occasion. For more information about A-Lumination Electric and its services, please visit https://a-lumination.com/.

For electrical service inquiries or more information, please contact:

A-Lumination Electric
(407) 298-1412
https://a-lumination.com/
5817 Beggs Rd Suite 5
Orlando, FL 32810

SOURCE A-Lumination Electric

