A Major Gas Find Could Upend European Energy Markets

LONDON, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Europe realizes the full risk of relying on foreign oil and gas, it could soon find relief coming from an unexpected source. That's because, after years of leaning on cheap Russian gas, geopolitical shifts have changed the equation. Both the war in Ukraine and simple economics have forced the EU to pivot from strict green energy policies. Companies mentioned in this release include: Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM), ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP), Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO), Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE: LNG).

The Wall Street Journal reports , 'Europe cuts addiction to Russian oil.' And The Washington Post announced recently, 'Amid energy crisis, EU says gas can sometimes be 'green.''

The message is clear: Europe is scrambling to diversify its energy sources and achieve true energy independence.

For decades, prime targets for natural gas have gone completely overlooked.

That's why one Canadian energy company, MCF Energy ( MCF.V ; MCFNF.QX ), is on a mission to help secure Europe's energy independence and explore these long-ignored assets. And with the acquisition of a proven target in Germany, the landscape could shift dramatically in the coming months.

MCF Energy Targets Overlooked Natural Gas Reserves in Germany

MCF Energy announced several major new acquisitions in Germany. The company has secured rights to four key assets to date.

The company is specifically targeting their concession at Lech , which spans about 10 square kilometers in Bavaria. That's because the property holds 3 wells already drilled decades ago, with two confirming discoveries of natural gas.

In the early 1980s, Mobil Oil began drilling in search of oil at the property and discovered a primary gas reservoir. At the time, testing showed a maximum flow rate of 24 million cubic feet per day (MMCFD) of natural gas with associated condensate.

Now, with 3D imaging and proprietary AI and machine learning technology, MCF Energy ( MCF.V ; MCFNF.QX ), plans to pinpoint even more promising locations at the property.

Specifically, they'll use this data to target more high-value prospects on their Lech East site, which adds another 100 square kilometers. Based on the imaging, the team has already keyed in on multiple locations, with potentially more to come once drilling commences in Q1.

By leveraging the millions of dollars that Mobil Oil spent on this 3D seismic imaging, MCF Energy could soon play a key role in helping wean Europe off its addiction to Russian gas.

Industry Trailblazers Primed to Capitalize on Europe's Overlooked Potential

MCF Energy is led by CEO James Hill, a seasoned geologist with over 40 years of experience exploring and developing assets across North America and Europe. Among Mr. Hill's long list of projects is one of the largest onshore oil fields ever found in Europe, at the Patos Marinza Oil Field in Albania where production was increased over 2000%. After a successful career, Hill had retired. But because of the size of the opportunity at hand, his retirement was short-lived.

With Russia's invasion and the EU's pivot to classify natural gas as 'green energy', Hill and his team are uniquely positioned to tap into Europe's vast, overlooked oil and gas reserves.

In 2022, they began six months of due diligence , conducted on 20 assets. Since then, MCF Energy has acquired rights to Europe's most high-priority and high-conviction locations.

That includes the four assets in Germany through the strategic acquisition of a private German company, Genexco. The move gives MCF Energy not just the proven assets drilled by Mobil decades ago. It also provides a team of experts with inside knowledge of both the terrain and how to navigate complex zoning and licensing processes in Europe.

With drilling set to commence this quarter at their Lech concession, pipelines are located less than 2 km away to bring energy throughout Europe. That makes transportation significantly easier and more economical for MCF ( MCF.V ; MCFNF.QX ) if they discover the volumes of natural gas that they expect, given the past results and 3D data.

A Trillion Cubic Feet of Natural Gas in Austria?

MCF Energy's leadership has been vocal about their confidence in a major discovery in Germany due to Mobil's past work there. But the company's most exciting prospect could come from MCF Energy's other recent acquisition in Austria.

The company recently acquired rights to the Welchau prospect near the Austrian Alps.It covers 100 square kilometers and includes a large anticline structure, a large bump similar to what's found in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq or the Italian Apennines.

In the 1980s, an Austrian oil and gas company, OMV, drilled the Molln #1 on the side of this structure, 5 kilometers away from MCF Energy's well location at Welchau and discovered the presence of gas and condensate.

LIVE DRILLING UPDATE: 03/11/2024 - MCF Energy has just confirmed an active petroleum system at the Welchau-1 well site. The well successfully reached a depth of 1155 metres on March 10 and drilling to the main target is underway with completion anticipated by month end. CEO of MCF Energy, James Hill, said, "The drilling results so far are very promising, and the indications of gas and heavier hydrocarbons are particularly encouraging for us." Read the full release here

Gaffney and Cline's analysis suggests that the property could produce up to 584 billion cubic feet of gas on a best-case level, with 10 million barrels of oil. But Hill believes that, if the seal is as good as it appears, that number could nearly double to the reported 1 TCF of gas and 18 million barrels of oil.

If MCF Energy ( MCF.V ; MCFNF.QX ) discovers anywhere near that volume of gas, especially just 18 kilometers from a national pipeline, it could be transformative for Europe's energy crisis.

Other companies to keep an eye on:

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), a titan in the global energy market, demonstrates an unwavering commitment to leading the natural gas sector through significant investments in exploration, production, and distribution. Chevron's strategic involvement in major LNG projects across Australia and Africa is a testament to its ambition to dominate this crucial energy sector.

In parallel, Chevron's prowess in the oil sector remains foundational to its operations. The company boasts extensive reserves and a robust downstream presence, underpinned by a commitment to efficiency and sustainability.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM)'s influence on the global energy stage is profound, with strategic investments in the natural gas sector positioning it as a leader in this rapidly evolving market. The company's engagement in LNG projects and shale gas exploration highlights its commitment to meeting the world's shifting energy consumption patterns.

Simultaneously, Exxon Mobil's legacy in the oil sector continues to be a significant driver of its revenue, with global operations marked by an unyielding pursuit of operational excellence.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) has adeptly balanced its energy portfolio between natural gas and oil, reflecting a nuanced understanding of the world's changing energy consumption trends. The company's strategic investments in natural gas , particularly in North America and Asia, highlight its commitment to securing a leadership position in this increasingly important sector.

At the same time, ConocoPhillips' commitment to oil exploration and production remains unwavering. The company's operations, which span multiple continents, are a testament to its industry leadership and commitment to sustainable production methods.

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) marks its presence in the exploration and production sector with a focused approach on the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico, showcasing its prowess in tapping into the significant oil and natural gas resources of these regions.

Talos Energy's commitment to sustainability and reducing its environmental impact is central to its operations. The company's involvement in carbon capture initiatives and its continuous exploration of technological advancements to minimize its ecological footprint reflect a forward-thinking approach to energy production.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE: LNG) is a pioneering force in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) sector in the United States, boasting one of the country's inaugural LNG export facilities . With a business model that covers the entire LNG value chain, Cheniere is strategically positioned to leverage the increasing global demand for natural gas, recognized as a pivotal cleaner energy source.

Cheniere's efforts to enhance the environmental performance of its operations reflect a broader commitment to facilitating the transition to a lower-carbon future, aligning with global energy trends and consumer expectations for more sustainable energy solutions.

By Charles Kennedy

