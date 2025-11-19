The strategic partnership will unlock institutional-grade support for BitcoinFi applications, backed by the trusted security of Anchorage Digital and its institutional-grade self-custody wallet Porto.

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mezo, the bank-free Bitcoin finance platform built by Thesis*, a Bitcoin Venture Studio founded in 2014, today announced its strategic collaboration with Anchorage Digital. Mezo will offer low-cost borrowing via Mezo's MUSD stablecoin and passive BTC yield opportunities through veBTC, the veNFT users will receive for locking their Bitcoin on Mezo. The partnership will unlock opportunities for Bitcoindigital asset treasury (DATs) companies and publicly traded companies to use Mezo's Bitcoin finance (BitcoinFi) platform.

A Major Institutional Partnership: Anchorage Digital and Mezo Set a New Standard for Bitcoin Finance

Anchorage Digital will offer an institutional-grade path for asset holders to participate in Mezo.

Borrowing: Asset holders can borrow against their BTC using Mezo's MUSD stablecoin at a low cost, starting at a 1% fixed rate. Borrowing is offered through Anchorage Digital's institutional-grade self-custody wallet , Porto.

Asset holders can borrow against their BTC using Mezo's MUSD at a low cost, starting at a 1% fixed rate. Borrowing is offered through Anchorage Digital's institutional-grade self-custody , Porto. Locking and rewards via veBTC: Clients will be able to lock their BTC on Mezo to collect rewards. The locking and earning mechanism is enabled via veBTC, which generates returns on Bitcoin holdings for Anchorage Digital's institutional clients through transparent, on-chain network fee sharing. Users will also benefit from the short lock period of 6 to 30 days, which provides the option of capitalizing on short or long-term investment strategies. To reward users for their commitment, the Mezo protocol will grant BTC depositors higher rewards for longer lock times; in the near turn, allowing them to leverage governance rights to influence fee structures and protocol economics.

Borrowing on Mezo and accessing liquidity through MUSD is now live on Porto. Locking BTC and collecting rewards via veBTC will be available soon through Porto and the Anchorage Digital platform.

Matt Luongo, CEO of Thesis* and Co-founder of Mezo, commented on today's news: "After 16 years, and despite massive institutional interest and growth of the asset, Bitcoin holders still struggle to access and leverage their wealth. Today, Mezo is realizing Hal Finney's vision for a Bitcoin banking experience that issues its own digital currency backed by Bitcoin, acting as banks did before they became nationalized. This partnership will create opportunities for holders to borrow, earn yield, and lend their assets, backed by the institutional trust and secure infrastructure Anchorage Digital has built over nearly a decade. We are excited to work alongside the Anchorage Digital team, and continue pioneering new ways for Bitcoin holders to leverage their wealth."Nathan McCauley, Co-Founder and CEO of Anchorage Digital added, "The Bitcoin market remains largely untapped in institutional portfolios, with most holdings dormant and generating no returns. We're proud to work with innovative protocols like Mezo that are changing this dynamic and revolutionizing BTC's potential as an asset class. Access to BTC rewards through institutional-grade, secure infrastructure represents a new model for what finance of the future looks like: backed by secure custody, enforced by personal financial freedom."

About Mezo

Mezo is the on-chain Bitcoin banking experience owned and controlled by its users. There are no loan officers, no banker hours, and no credit checks—just permissionless banking powered by a decentralized network that provides liquidity without selling Bitcoin. It offers familiar traditional financial services, such as borrowing, lending and saving, delivered through DeFi-native products powered by its Bitcoin-backed stablecoin, MUSD.

Bitcoin holders now have a banking solution tailored to their needs. Users can learn more at mezo.org.

About Thesis*

Thesis* is a pioneering venture studio dedicated to building on Bitcoin. Since 2014 Thesis* has committed to building solutions focused on empowering individuals and communities through creation of market leading products including Fold, Mezo, tBTC, Acre and Taho in its core portfolio of brands. Thesis* continues to challenge traditional systems, driven by innovation and a belief in a sovereign digital future shaping the decentralized landscape one project at a time.

To learn more, users can visit: www.thesis.co

About Anchorage Digital

Anchorage Digital is a global crypto platform that enables institutions to participate in digital assets through trading, staking, custody, governance, settlement, stablecoin issuance, and the industry's leading security infrastructure. Home to Anchorage Digital Bank N.A., the only federally chartered crypto bank in the U.S., Anchorage Digital also serves institutions through Anchorage Digital Singapore, which is licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore; Anchorage Digital NY, which holds a BitLicense from the New York Department of Financial Services; and self-custody wallet Porto by Anchorage Digital. The company is funded by leading institutions including Andreessen Horowitz, GIC, Goldman Sachs, KKR, and Visa, with its Series D valuation over $3 billion. Founded in 2017 in San Francisco, California, Anchorage Digital has offices in New York, New York; Porto, Portugal; Singapore; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Users can learn more at anchorage.com, on X @Anchorage, and on LinkedIn.

Important Disclosures

Features described are not yet available to all users. Anchorage Digital clients will receive priority access, with general availability subject to network conditions. Annual Percentage Yields (APY) for veBTC locking are variable, change daily based on network activity, and are not guaranteed. Yields derive from Mezo network fees paid in Bitcoin. Mezo is a permissionless platform and does not hold any regulatory or banking licenses, and is not insured by any governmental authority, including the FDIC. By interacting with the Mezo platform, you acknowledge that digital assets are volatile and you may lose your entire principal investment. Smart contract vulnerabilities could result in total loss of funds. MUSD borrowing requires overcollateralization with liquidation risk if collateral value falls. Neither Mezo nor Anchorage Digital guarantees against platform insolvency. This information is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Users should consult with qualified professionals before making any investment decisions.

