A Major Milestone for Veteran Care - Sensible Medical's ReDS™ System Now Available Through Federal Supply Schedule for VA Medical Facilities in the US

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensible Medical today announced that its ReDS™ Pro System has been contracted for inclusion in the Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), making it available and easier for purchase by VA Medical Centers and other federal healthcare facilities across the United States.

The ReDS™ Pro System is a non-invasive, point of care device that measures lung fluid volume in just 45 seconds, with the aim to help clinicians accurately assess pulmonary congestion and manage patients with heart failure and other conditions requiring fluid monitoring. Clinical studies have shown that ReDS-guided care can reduce heart failure-related hospital remissions by up to 91%.1

With FSS approval, VA facilities can now easily procure ReDS under pre-negotiated federal contract terms, streamlining purchasing and accelerating access for veterans.

"VA clinicians are on the front line of caring for a high-risk patient population," said John DeChellis, EVP of Sensible Medical. "By providing rapid, accurate, non-invasive and actionable lung fluid measurements, ReDS empowers providers to make earlier interventions, reduce readmissions, and improve quality of life for veterans living with heart failure."

The ReDS System is suitable for use in multiple care settings, including hospital inpatient units, outpatient clinics, skilled nursing facilities, and home monitoring programs - making it an ideal tool for integrated veteran care pathways.

To order ReDS through FSS, please contact:

[email protected],

TF: (877) 431-4753

About Sensible Medical

Sensible Medical Innovations sets out to develop a new standard of care in lung fluid management and strives to deliver cutting-edge solutions that positively impact heart failure patients' lives. Sensible developed the ReDS™ medical radar technology that stems from defense "see through wall" applications and holds FDA 510(k) clearance and CE mark. The company is dedicated to innovation, quality, customer satisfaction and adherence to stringent regulatory standards and is committed to becoming a trusted partner in improving health and well-being.

1. Remote Dielectric Sensing Before and After Discharge in Patients With ADHF: The ReDS-SAFE HF Trial. Alvarez-Garcia J, Lala A, Rivas-Lasarte M, et al. J Am Coll Cardiol HF. 2024; 12 (4): 695–706.

For additional information about ReDS™ or Sensible Medical Innovations, visit www.sensible-medical.com or contact [email protected]

