A Makeover Casts The Breakers' Iconic Lobby into Spectacular Bloom

The new lobby furniture, an elegant collection of sofas, lounge chairs and tables, reflects a modern design scheme, with vibrant hues drawn from the carpet, as well as dark wood and brass detailing. A mix of signature pieces include bronze consoles with polished African St. Laurant marble situated behind each sofa, bronze and glass coffee and cocktail tables, upholstered lounge chairs echoing the carpet's shades of blue and green; and a dark burl wood and marble credenza with hammered bronze. In addition, the resort's iconic floral display, an eye-catching lobby staple, is re-created weekly by The Breakers in-house Design Studio and complements the blossoming burst of carpet below.

"The lobby showcases our history as an evolving, one-of-a-kind destination, and reflects the dedication of our family ownership to invest in the property for the long term," said Tricia Taylor, Executive Vice President & General Manager of The Breakers. "We turned to Adam and his team for inspiration to elevate our lobby to its most captivating potential. As our design partner over the last eight years, Tihany Design has reimaged numerous signature spaces throughout the property including: HMF, Flagler Steakhouse and Seafood Bar (restaurants within the resort's dining collection); our Imperial and Royal Poinciana Suites, our Atlantic guests rooms, and the Lounge and Terrace of our ultra-luxury boutique hotel, Flagler Club, situated atop the resort. Adam is extremely mindful of the architectural significance of venues like our lobby, yet skillfully uses design elements like carpet to enliven the space and give it a modern spirit," she continued.

"Through my years of working with The Breakers and observing guests coming and going around the property, one of the most memorable feelings is a distinct, almost contagious energy of celebration," said Tihany. In imagining the lobby redesign, I wanted to capture and complement that feeling within the first steps into the hotel. Elevated by thoughtful, contemporary furniture, the captivating new carpet transforms the space into a beautiful, charming garden - an eternal spring in peak bloom. It is a 'wow' statement piece that will quickly become a signature element of the hotel."

About Tihany Design

Tihany Design is a highly creative design atelier with a concentration in luxury hospitality design. Founded in 1978 by designer Adam D. Tihany, the firm is known for creating bespoke hotel, dining and cruise ship interiors at some of the most iconic and luxurious properties around the world, including The Breakers Palm Beach, The Beverly Hills Hotel, Belmond Hotel Cipriani in Venice, Four Seasons Dubai DIFC and The Oberoi New Delhi. Tihany was one of the first designers to collaborate with internationally acclaimed chefs such as Thomas Keller, Heston Blumenthal, Daniel Boulud and Wolfgang Puck to create signature restaurant interiors. The firm has become a leading name in the cruise industry, creating innovative design concepts for Holland America Line and ultra-luxury Seabourn vessels, and Tihany is currently serving as Creative Director to Italy's Costa Cruises and the iconic British cruise line Cunard.

Tihany has licensed product lines for celebrated international companies including Christofle, Kartell, Roda and Poltrona Frau. With the recent launch of Tihany Product Design, he will continue to forge meaningful collaborations with renowned manufacturers around the world.

Tihany Design projects are characterized by their personal identities, timeless elegance and strong sense of place. The firm's body of work showcases a fluid, yet profoundly diverse design vocabulary, illustrating Tihany's philosophy of custom-tailoring each project to fit to the unique vision of the client.

About The Breakers Palm Beach

Recognized as one of America's most iconic resorts, The Breakers is an Italian Renaissance-style hotel situated on 140 acres of oceanfront property in the heart of Palm Beach, Florida. Founded in 1896 by magnate Henry M. Flagler, and still in the hands of his heirs today, this legendary destination continues to thrive as an independent property. Each year, a reinvestment of more than $30 million in capital improvements and ongoing revitalization, balances preservation and modernization.

The Breakers features 538 guest rooms and suites, including the ultra-luxury Flagler Club, a boutique hotel nestled atop of the resort. The property offers nine restaurants ranging from casual beachfront to stylishly sophisticated and a world-class private beach club with four pools, five whirlpool spas, 25 poolside bungalows and a variety of on-site watersports. Additional amenities include: two championship golf courses, 10 Har-Tru tennis courts, a Forbes Five-Star spa, an indoor-outdoor oceanfront fitness center, 12 signature on-site boutiques, and a Family Entertainment Center with an extensive program of activities for children. Along with being recognized as a AAA Five Diamond property, The Breakers has earned numerous accolades for its social impact on the environment, the community and team member well-being. For reservations or more information, contact the resort at 888-BREAKERS (273-2537) or visit thebreakers.com .

