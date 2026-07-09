A MANIFESTO FOR THE FUTURE OF COMMUNITY CANCER CARE

BRINGING DOCTORS BACK TO THEIR FIRST LOVE: PATIENTS

Anoma Cancer Collective is building a national movement to restore autonomy, relieve financial pressure, expand community philanthropy, and keep cancer care close to home

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Community oncology is at a crossroads. Across the country, physicians who have spent decades caring for patients, building trusted practices, and serving families close to home are being asked to choose between independence and survival.

That choice is unacceptable. Cancer care should not be forced into a future where physicians lose their voice, patients lose local access, and communities lose the people who know them best.

Anoma Cancer Collective was created because we believe there is a better way.

ACC launches with eight cancer centers across five states, but this is not merely a transaction or an operating model. It is a declaration: independent oncology can be strengthened without being absorbed, funded without being controlled, and modernized without losing its soul. Building on the success of Aurora Integrated Oncology Foundation (AIOF), a nonprofit model in Alaska, ACC brings together profitable, community-based cancer centers that want the capital, infrastructure, and support to keep growing on their own terms.

"I chose to join Anoma Cancer Collective because it addresses the realities community oncology leaders are facing from both a clinical and operational standpoint," said Hejal Patel, MD, Chief Medical Officer of ACC. "This model gives centers a way to invest in their future and strengthen what they already do well. It allows them to continue to deliver high-quality care without giving up their independence."

We believe physicians should not have to choose between clinical autonomy and financial stability. We believe a practice can honor its founders, reward decades of work, and still prepare boldly for the next generation of cancer care. We believe the financial needs of physicians and the long-term needs of patients are not opposing forces. When structured correctly, they can move in harmony.

Through a nonprofit structure supported by tax-exempt bond financing, participating centers gain access to capital, operational infrastructure, and shared expertise. The bond purchase structure is designed to help relieve financial stress for hardworking physicians while strengthening their practices for the next decade and beyond. It creates a pathway for investment in facilities, equipment, staffing, and emerging technologies — including advanced capabilities such as theranostics — so patients can receive more of tomorrow's cancer care close to home.

ACC is supported by institutional investors Baird Advisors and Capital Research and Management Company, both of which previously participated in the financing of the AIOF model, and also welcomes a new investment partner, First Eagle Investment Management, LLC. Loop Capital Markets again served as underwriter for the transaction, continuing its role from the prior Alaska financing.

"For patients and families, the benefit is real and immediate," said Louis Potters, MD, radiation oncologist and ACC Board member. "It gives community cancer centers access to capital, expertise, and infrastructure in a way that supports growth and innovation while preserving independence. That's important not only for physicians, but for the long-term health of the communities they serve."

We believe community cancer centers should be engines of generosity, not just sites of treatment. ACC creates a platform for philanthropy in the communities it serves, allowing local support to be directed toward expanded screenings, patient navigation, education, transportation assistance, survivorship programs, and other efforts that reach families before, during, and after cancer treatment.

Operational support is provided by Radiation Business Solutions, which delivers centralized services designed to improve efficiency, optimize performance, and reduce administrative burden. That support exists for one reason: to give physicians more freedom to practice medicine with the autonomy, purpose, and patient focus that drew them to oncology in the first place. RBS has successfully deployed over $300 million in municipal bonds with radiation centers over the past three years.

This is the Anoma promise: stronger practices, more autonomous physicians, more resilient communities, and more patients receiving advanced cancer care from doctors who know them. ACC is actively seeking additional partner centers, physicians, donors, and community supporters who believe independent oncology can do more than survive. It can lead.

About Anoma Cancer Collective

Anoma Cancer Collective (ACC) is a nonprofit network of community-based oncology providers focused on strengthening and sustaining access to local cancer care. By combining mission-driven support, shared infrastructure, and access to capital, ACC empowers cancer centers to remain independent while adapting to a rapidly changing healthcare environment. To learn more, support the mission, or explore partnership opportunities, visit www.anomacancercollective.org.

SOURCE Anoma Cancer Collective