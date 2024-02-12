A Massive Dump for National Poop Day

New Look, New Logo, Same Great Clump… And a New Product Launch

MUSCATINE, Iowa, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- World's Best Cat Litter® — the pet cleanup brand from Kent Pet Group responsible for the No.1 naturally safe litter made from whole-kernel corn — is celebrating National Poop Day (Feb. 12th) by launching a new look AND a new litter product designed to eliminate smells!

While many would say a day like today stinks…not World's Best Cat Litter®.

World's Best Cat Litter® partnered with New York-based brand design firm, Little Big Brands, for the brand redesign. The launch of the new visual identity celebrates not only a new logo, but also an entirely new packaging design, and much more. The effort involved in depth consumer research that led to a completely reimagined look with a clean color palate.

"As the No. 1 natural and sustainable cat litter brand, it's important to keep things fresh, which is why you'll see softer formula colors and lighter tones to reflect our naturally safe promise," said Brooke Tjaden, Senior Associate Brand Manager, Kent Pet Group.

Another new addition to the packaging design is the use of new cat imagery to reflect the brand's approachability and extenuate the emotional connection with consumers and their cats.

"This stuff is the shhh… bomb," said Ben Glotzer, senior creative director, Little Big Brands. "Any brand that calls itself 'world's best' had better back it up, and World's Best Cat Litter® does it in spades. Our team scratched way below the surface to help elevate and modernize the brand."

While the look is new, consumers can rest assured that nothing is changing with the litter formulation.

"The one thing that isn't changing, however, is our litter. You can still expect the same naturally safe litter you've come to know and love," said Tjaden.

In addition to keeping an eye out for the new look, consumers can also expect to welcome a brand new product to the World's Best Cat Litter® lineup of naturally safe litter formulas.

Poop Fighter™ Maximum Odor Defense is the first natural and sustainable cat litter designed to eliminate poop stink, not just mask it. The new product also was made with a Botanical Blocker™ technology that instantly blocks and neutralizes the stench.

"Our consumers needed something that was tough on smells and we listened," said Tjaden. "This new formula neutralizes poop, urine, and ammonia odors, leaving you with a delightful light lemongrass scent. It will change the way you think about cat litter."

There is no doubt that we are number one at number two, and now our packaging reflects not only our brand category leadership but also the bond between consumers and their cats.

To learn more, visit www.worldsbestcatlitter.com .

About World's Best Cat Litter®:

World's Best Cat Litter® is the pet cleanup brand that lives up to its name, pure and simple. Each of our natural cat litter formulas harness the power of naturally absorbent corn to guarantee outstanding odor control, quick clumping, and easy scooping. Offered in a variety of formulas and sizes, the litter is available online and in PetSmart®, PETCO®, Target® and select Walmart® stores, and other leading pet and grocery stores nationwide. World's Best Cat Litter® is produced by Kent Pet Group, headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa.

About Little Big Brands:

Little Big Brands is an independent, award-winning strategic brand design firm. We blend logic and magic to bring new innovations to the world, and re-invent existing brands through brand strategy, design, packaging and advertising, www.littlebigbrands.com.

SOURCE WORLD'S BEST CAT LITTER