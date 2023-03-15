A Masterpiece in Modernism Hits Palm Springs Market

The Jim Jennings-designed Araby Cove home lists for $3.49 Million

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A captivating Palm Springs home, celebrating the refined modernism of acclaimed architect Jim Jennings, has been listed in the exclusive Araby Cove community for $3.49 million. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, including a separate guest residence.

The 2,851-square-foot, single-level home is set on nearly a half-acre and is completely enclosed by an 8-foot brick wall providing privacy for the exquisite indoor-outdoor living the property allows. The home's outdoor living area is surrounded by mature olive trees, anchored by a 50-foot lap pool and spa, and features a brilliant in-ground fire pit.

With floor-to-ceiling glass, and the artful use of classic, clearstory windows on select walls, this Jennings masterpiece leverages every drop of natural light its Palm Springs zip code is able to offer while showcasing incredible panoramic, mountain views.

"As far as modern architecture goes, this home is a work of art," said Stewart Smith, Realtor with PS Properties, representing the sellers. "As is characteristic of the award-winning work Jim Jennings does, it expertly seizes on the available natural light and — with abundant glass — manages to capture mountain views in spectacular fashion."

Jennings, recognized by the Wall Street Journal for designing one of the "five most influential and inspiring homes of the past decade" and by the American Institute of Architects California with the organization's highest individual honor for his outstanding lifetime achievement in the field, is known for creating sustainable spaces that convey a "quiet strength." This Araby Cove home, with its sophisticated yet understated elegance, and its minimalist presence, fits that bill.

The home's open layout, its embrace of indoor-outdoor living as a completely walled-in private estate, and its sleek and stylish appearance make the home an ideal setting for entertaining.

"There is no denying the creative architectural energy this home embraces," said Patrick Jordan, Realtor with PS Properties, representing the sellers. "It really is a showcase for modernism and illustrates how a seemingly minimalist design can say so much."

In tune with the environment around it, the home features an eco-conscious desert landscape in the front yard and an immaculate lawn, with drought-resistant olive trees, in the back — offering a quiet oasis for its owners, and guests, to escape to. Underscoring its exemplary architectural status, the home recently served as an invitation-only "pop up" exhibition for BassamFellows furniture and played host to a private outdoor dinner for top architects and designers during Modernism Week.

SOURCE PS Properties