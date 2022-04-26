New office to celebrate with grand opening celebration.

HOUSTON, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A-MAX Auto Insurance, an industry leader specializing in providing low-cost insurance to thousands of residents and businesses, is pleased to announce the opening of their new office off SH 249 in Houston.

A-MAX AUTO INSURANCE BROADENS REACH IN HOUSTON A-MAX AUTO INSURANCE BROADENS REACH IN HOUSTON

Located at 13530 SH 249, Ste. A, the new office will be the 44th A-MAX office to open its doors in the Houston area. This addition extends the company's footprint across Texas, now with more than 200 offices statewide. The new Houston office features approximately 1,963 total square feet and will continue to offer excellent service and affordable rates to customers in the surrounding community.

WHAT: Join A-MAX representatives to celebrate the grand opening of their new Houston office with free food, soft drinks, and big-ticket giveaways.

WHEN: Grand opening celebration, Saturday, April 30th from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

WHERE: A-MAX office located at 13530 SH 249, Ste. A, Houston, TX 77086

"The Houston market has been crucial to our success over the years and remains incredibly important to us. We're thrilled that we can offer another convenient office for new and existing customers," says Director of Sales - South Texas, David Williams. "We look forward to building new relationships within the Northwest Houston community and are hopeful this will be a great addition to the A-MAX family."

A-MAX is an industry leader in providing excellent service and affordable insurance while keeping each customer's individual needs in mind. Through our customer-focused Max Respect initiative, it's our ongoing mission to provide a customer experience that keeps our happy customers coming back.

About A-MAX Auto Insurance: A-MAX Auto Insurance is headquartered in Dallas and has offices throughout Texas, including the DFW metroplex, Houston area, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Waco, the Rio Grande Valley, and more. A-MAX acts as an independent insurance agency, which provides the ability to shop for the best prices and coverage options from multiple insurance carriers, including auto, renters, homeowners, and more. For more information or a FREE quote, call 800-921-AMAX or visit an office near you.

Contact:

Katie Emerline

A-MAX Auto Insurance

972-884-4132

[email protected]

SOURCE A-MAX Auto Insurance